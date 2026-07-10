Erdoğan thanks Ankara after NATO summit concluded 'successfully'

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signed the plaque bearing the signatures of the leaders who attended the NATO Summit, July 8, Ankara. (DHA)

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said the 36th NATO Summit in Ankara was concluded successfully, thanking participants, organizers and residents of the capital for their contribution to the event.

“We have successfully concluded the 36th NATO Summit of Heads of State and Government, which we hosted in Ankara, Türkiye,” Erdoğan said in a post on X on Thursday.

Erdoğan said the summit, held at the Presidential Complex, brought together the leaders of NATO’s 32 member states, nearly 100 ministers, senior diplomats, representatives of international organizations and guests.

He said authorities had maintained “a delicate balance” between ensuring the highest level of security and protecting citizens’ rights and freedoms during the summit.

Security, transportation, coordination and public order measures were planned to protect leaders, keep daily life in the city running and ensure that the international community received accurate information, Erdoğan said.

He also said efforts were made to minimize disruption for Ankara residents.

The Presidential Library served as the international media center during the summit, providing workspace for 1,800 people, 40 editing rooms and several live broadcast locations, Erdoğan said.

More than 2,500 journalists covered the summit, marking record media participation, he added.

Under the coordination of public broadcaster TRT, the event was broadcast worldwide through 96 cameras, 18 outside broadcasting vehicles and live transmissions from 26 locations, Erdoğan said.

The president said the summit also made “a significant contribution” to the international promotion of Ankara.

“I extend my heartfelt thanks to my fellow citizens of Ankara for the tolerance and unique hospitality they demonstrated throughout the summit,” Erdoğan said.

He also thanked law enforcement personnel, media workers, technical teams, health staff, transportation personnel, protocol officials and catering services.

“On behalf of myself and my nation, I express my gratitude to all my brothers and sisters who worked selflessly to ensure the summit was held smoothly,” he said.

Erdoğan also thanked NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte for what he called his cooperation-oriented approach and efforts in the preparation and organization of the Ankara summit.