Erdoğan thanks Ankara after NATO summit concluded 'successfully'

Erdoğan thanks Ankara after NATO summit concluded 'successfully'

ANKARA
Erdoğan thanks Ankara after NATO summit concluded successfully

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signed the plaque bearing the signatures of the leaders who attended the NATO Summit, July 8, Ankara. (DHA)

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said the 36th NATO Summit in Ankara was concluded successfully, thanking participants, organizers and residents of the capital for their contribution to the event.

“We have successfully concluded the 36th NATO Summit of Heads of State and Government, which we hosted in Ankara, Türkiye,” Erdoğan said in a post on X on Thursday.

Erdoğan said the summit, held at the Presidential Complex, brought together the leaders of NATO’s 32 member states, nearly 100 ministers, senior diplomats, representatives of international organizations and guests.

He said authorities had maintained “a delicate balance” between ensuring the highest level of security and protecting citizens’ rights and freedoms during the summit.

Security, transportation, coordination and public order measures were planned to protect leaders, keep daily life in the city running and ensure that the international community received accurate information, Erdoğan said.

He also said efforts were made to minimize disruption for Ankara residents.

The Presidential Library served as the international media center during the summit, providing workspace for 1,800 people, 40 editing rooms and several live broadcast locations, Erdoğan said.

More than 2,500 journalists covered the summit, marking record media participation, he added.

Under the coordination of public broadcaster TRT, the event was broadcast worldwide through 96 cameras, 18 outside broadcasting vehicles and live transmissions from 26 locations, Erdoğan said.

The president said the summit also made “a significant contribution” to the international promotion of Ankara.

“I extend my heartfelt thanks to my fellow citizens of Ankara for the tolerance and unique hospitality they demonstrated throughout the summit,” Erdoğan said.

He also thanked law enforcement personnel, media workers, technical teams, health staff, transportation personnel, protocol officials and catering services.

“On behalf of myself and my nation, I express my gratitude to all my brothers and sisters who worked selflessly to ensure the summit was held smoothly,” he said.

Erdoğan also thanked NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte for what he called his cooperation-oriented approach and efforts in the preparation and organization of the Ankara summit.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() New Zealand, India strike milestone strategic partnership

New Zealand, India strike 'milestone' strategic partnership
LATEST NEWS

  1. New Zealand, India strike 'milestone' strategic partnership

    New Zealand, India strike 'milestone' strategic partnership

  2. Apple sues OpenAI for stealing trade secrets

    Apple sues OpenAI for stealing trade secrets

  3. France returns Syrian artifacts after Macron visits Damascus

    France returns Syrian artifacts after Macron visits Damascus

  4. Cappadocia tops global ranking of sunset destinations

    Cappadocia tops global ranking of sunset destinations

  5. Expert warns of alarming warming in Marmara Sea over 50 years

    Expert warns of alarming warming in Marmara Sea over 50 years
Recommended
S-400 transfer option resurfaces as Ankara seeks US sanctions relief

S-400 transfer option resurfaces as Ankara seeks US sanctions relief
Turkish officials reject European Parliament Cyprus resolution

Turkish officials reject European Parliament Cyprus resolution
Kurum says Russian support important for COP31

Kurum says Russian support 'important' for COP31
Erdoğan hosts Lebanese, Liberian leaders in Istanbul

Erdoğan hosts Lebanese, Liberian leaders in Istanbul
Fidan calls NATO summit consensus ‘historic success’

Fidan calls NATO summit consensus ‘historic success’
Türkiye opts out of defense bank initiative with NATO allies

Türkiye opts out of defense bank initiative with NATO allies
Russia in talks with Türkiye over future of S-400s, Kremlin says

Russia in talks with Türkiye over future of S-400s, Kremlin says
WORLD New Zealand, India strike milestone strategic partnership

New Zealand, India strike 'milestone' strategic partnership

New Zealand and India announced on July 11 a "strategic partnership" encompassing defence and security, during a landmark visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
ECONOMY Apple sues OpenAI for stealing trade secrets

Apple sues OpenAI for stealing trade secrets

Apple on Friday sued OpenAI, accusing the artificial intelligence company of orchestrating a campaign to steal the iPhone maker's trade secrets as it tries to develop its own consumer hardware device.
SPORTS FIFA defend Balogun referee after Trump attack

FIFA defend Balogun referee after Trump attack

FIFA defended the World Cup referee at the center of the Folarin Balogun controversy on July 6 after the official was branded "very suspect" by U.S. President Donald Trump.
﻿