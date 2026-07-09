Israel, Greece harden opposition to potential U.S. F-35 sale to Türkiye

ATHENS

Israel and Greece have hardened their opposition to a potential U.S. sale of F-35 fighter jets to Türkiye after U.S. President Donald Trump signaled that he was considering reinstating Ankara into the program.

Trump said this week that Washington was evaluating the possibility of allowing Türkiye back into the F-35 program despite its removal in 2019 over the purchase of the Russian-made S-400 air defense system, reviving a debate that has drawn concern from both Israel and Greece.

According to Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth daily, the Israeli security cabinet received a briefing during its July 7 meeting on the ongoing discussions between Washington and Ankara over the F-35 program.

The report said Israel, which has long lobbied against supplying the fifth-generation fighter jets to Türkiye, is now seeking, should it fail to block the sale altogether, to ensure that Ankara would receive a downgraded version of the aircraft with reduced capabilities.

Another Israeli official, cited by the newspaper, said the negotiations have not yet been finalized and claimed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to travel to Washington “probably next week” for talks with Trump, during which the issue is likely to be raised.

Israel is also reportedly preparing to work with members of the U.S. Congress to prevent any agreement by invoking legislation designed to preserve Israel’s Qualitative Military Edge (QME), a long-standing U.S. policy aimed at maintaining Israel’s military superiority over any potential adversary in the Middle East, the paper said.

Greek officials have likewise voiced unease over the prospect of Türkiye’s return to the F-35 program.

Speaking at the 30th Annual Government Roundtable in Athens on July 9, Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias said Athens would oppose any move to provide Türkiye with F-35 fighter jets or engines for next-generation combat aircraft.

“Greece will not be happy if Türkiye receives F-35s, nor if it receives engines for next-generation fighter jets,” Dendias said.

While stressing that decisions on U.S. arms sales ultimately rest with Washington, Dendias questioned whether such a move would serve American interests.

A day earlier, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis avoided directly commenting on the possibility of Türkiye’s reinstatement in the F-35 program but urged NATO allies to remain mindful of what he described as an “open threat of war.”

Speaking in Ankara on the sidelines of the NATO summit, Mitsotakis said disputes could be resolved through “good neighborly ties and cooperation.”

At the same time, he argued that “the sensitivities of all NATO allies should be taken into consideration” regarding Türkiye’s plans to expand its territorial waters, reiterating Greece’s long-standing concerns over security in the Aegean.