Ukrainian drones batter Russian oil facilities, set more oil tankers ablaze

Ukrainian drones batter Russian oil facilities, set more oil tankers ablaze

KIEV
Ukrainian drones batter Russian oil facilities, set more oil tankers ablaze


Ukrainian drones on July 9 hit more Russian oil facilities and set two oil tankers ablaze in the Sea of Azov, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump pledged to grant Ukraine a license to manufacture the Patriot air defense systems.

Ukraine’s strikes on oil refineries and other infrastructure across Russia has triggered a widespread fuel crisis with gasoline shortages and fuel rationing reported in multiple regions and drivers waiting for hours to fill their tanks.

Russia on July 9 hit out at the U.S. saying Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy sites could help bring about an end to the more than four-year war between Moscow and Kiev.

“We see certain misconceptions within the White House administration — that by escalating military pressure it can help move to a peace settlement. That is a mistaken view ... Further escalation may prolong the special military operation,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Early on July 9, a Ukrainian drone strike triggered a fire at an oil depot in the city of Tver in western Russia, according to acting regional Gov. Vitaly Korolyov.

And in the southern Stavropol region, Gov. Vladimir Vladimirov said oil reservoirs has been set ablaze by Ukrainian drones in Vyazniki.

In the Sea of Azov, Ukrainian drones set two oil tankers ablaze, according to Rostov Gov. Yuri Slusar. The attack was the latest in a series of strikes on oil tankers in the area in recent days, part of Ukraine efforts to cut fuel supplies to Russia-occupied Crimea.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said that air defenses downed 73 Ukrainian drones from late Wednesday until early Thursday.

Ukraine’s Air Force said that Russia fired 94 long-range strike drones and two ballistic missiles at Ukraine on July 8. While 72 drones were jammed or intercepted, 19 drones and both missiles inflicted damages at 13 locations, it said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() New US, Iran fighting erupts ahead of Khamenei burial

New US, Iran fighting erupts ahead of Khamenei burial
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