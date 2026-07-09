Labour leadership contest takes Burnham closer to UK PM's office

LONDON

Labour party candidate Andy Burnham addresses supporters outside the Labour party campaign office in Ashton in Makerfield, northwest England, on June 18, 2026, as voters go to the polls to vote in the Makerfield by-election. (AFP)

Veteran politician Andy Burnham took another step towards becoming the U.K.'s next prime minister on July 9 as nominations to replace Keir Starmer as Labour leader formally opened.

The 56-year-old is the only Labour member of parliament to have publicly said they are a candidate to succeed Starmer, who announced he was quitting last month.

A steady trickle of MPs entered Labour's parliamentary office on July 9 morning to nominate the person they want to lead Britain's ruling party.

In the absence of a contest, Burnham is expected to be crowned Labour's new leader — and prime minister in waiting — at a special conference on July 17.

Burnham, nicknamed the "King of the North" for winning three consecutive Greater Manchester mayoral elections, would then replace Starmer at 10 Downing Street three days later.

"There's no one else," one Labour MP told AFP on condition of anonymity after casting their vote.

If a contest does take place, then the victor would be announced on August 29 following a ballot of Labour members and affiliated unions.

Burnham's path to Downing Street looked increasingly assured after former armed forces minister Al Carns ruled himself out of the running late on July 8.

Carns had said he had hoped a leadership contest would give the party the "opportunity for a proper debate."

"But months of internal Labour politics isn't what the country needs right now. We've got to get on with the job," he said, throwing his support behind Burnham.

Burnham needs the support of 81 of Labour's 402 MPs to become a formal candidate, a tally that he will surpass easily.

He vowed in a keynote speech in June to "bring about the biggest rebalancing of power our country has seen."

He pledged to put power "in the hands of the people and places who can use it best."

"We need a new determination to raise living standards of every single person in this land," he added.

"And we must accept that to do that, to fix the economy and the country, we need to change politics and we need to do it now."

Starmer, under pressure for months over policy U-turns and questions about his judgement, announced on June 22 that he was resigning after losing the support of Labour MPs.

His move came after Burnham won a by-election that allowed him to return to parliament to launch a widely expected leadership challenge.

On the day Starmer announced his resignation, Burnham was sworn into parliament, becoming an MP again following his stint between 2001 and 2017.

Burnham — seen as slightly to the left of the more centrist Starmer — is Labour's most popular politician, surveys show.

Many MPs feel he is the party's best chance of clawing back support from Nigel Farage's anti-immigrant Reform UK party before the next general election, expected in 2029.

Reform has led Labour in national opinion polls for well over a year, although the gap has narrowed in recent weeks amid questions over Farage's finances.