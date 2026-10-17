R&B star Kelis to perform in Istanbul at 10th MIX Festival

R&B star Kelis to perform in Istanbul at 10th MIX Festival

ISTANBUL
R&B star Kelis to perform in Istanbul at 10th MIX Festival

 

American singer-songwriter Kelis will perform in Istanbul on Nov. 6 as part of the 10th edition of MIX Festival by Modundayız, bringing her blend of R&B, pop and dance music to Zorlu Performing Arts Center (PSM).

The festival will bring together artists from different musical genres on the evening of Nov. 6. Kelis Rogers, known professionally as Kelis, has maintained an international music career since the early 2000s. She is expected to perform a selection of tracks from her R&B and dance music repertoire at the Istanbul event.

The singer first drew widespread attention with “Caught Out There,” produced by the influential production duo The Neptunes. The track helped establish her presence on the international music scene, and she went on to win the International Breakthrough Act award at the BRIT Awards. Kelis achieved global recognition with “Milkshake,” which reached the top three of the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the United States and earned her first Grammy nomination. Her album “Kelis Was Here,” which featured the song “Bossy” with rapper Too $hort, brought her a second Grammy nomination.

In later years, Kelis expanded her sound toward electronic and dance music, particularly with her album “Flesh Tone.” Her collaborations with prominent electronic music producers further strengthened her presence on international charts. “Acapella,” produced in collaboration with French DJ and producer David Guetta, and “Bounce,” featuring Scottish DJ Calvin Harris, both reached the top five of the UK music charts.

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