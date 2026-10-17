European winners Beşiktaş, Trabzon set for local clash

European winners Beşiktaş, Trabzon set for local clash

ISTANBUL  
European winners Beşiktaş, Trabzon set for local clash

 

Following impressive midweek victories in European competition, Trabzonspor and Beşiktaş will bring revamped, star-studded rosters into a high-stakes Süper Lig clash on Oct. 19.

The match in Trabzon pits second-placed Beşiktaş against fifth-placed Trabzonspor early in a season defined by massive summer investments from both clubs.

Both teams enter the fixture riding the momentum of mid-week away wins on the European stage. Beşiktaş secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over Hoffenheim in the Europa League, while Trabzonspor cruised to a 4-2 win against Finland’s Kuopion in the Conference League.

Beşiktaş coach Vincenzo Italiano emphasized the win’s importance in preparing for the crucial Süper Lig match.

“We put on a successful performance against a physically strong team that presses well,” Italiano said. “We won three points, and the self-confidence this victory gives us will be very useful. We will go to a tough away game like Trabzon. We will face a good team there too. Therefore, the three points we got here are very important. I am very satisfied with the performance of all my players.”

Trabzonspor coach Thomas Reis quickly shifted his players’ attention to the domestic showdown after their European triumph.

“The opponent, Beşiktaş, is a good, strong team, and we are playing at home,” Reis said. “We will try to show our best performance. From tomorrow on, our focus will solely be on this match.”

Oct. 19’s match will serve as a premier showcase for the league’s blockbuster summer arrivals.
Trabzonspor’s attack is now headlined by former Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, who recently netted a hat-trick against Galatasaray, and 22-year-old forward Franculino Dju, the club’s record 17 million-euro signing. Midfielder Ernest Muçi, acquired directly from Beşiktaş for 8.5 million euros, adds immediate narrative weight to the fixture.

Beşiktaş counters with a potent offense led by Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic, who arrived from Juventus and has scored in his last four starts, and Belgian international Leandro Trossard.

Trabzonspor relies heavily on its fortress-like home advantage, remaining unbeaten in 16 of its last 20 home matches across all competitions. Beşiktaş, meanwhile, boasts an aggressive attack that has averaged more than three goals per match in recent weeks.

A win for Beşiktaş would help the Istanbul club keep pace at the top of the table, while Trabzonspor looks to climb into the top three with a critical home victory.

Leader Galatarsay, meanwhile, reeling from a 4-1 Champions league loss to Barcelona, will travel to the capital to take on Gençlerbirliği in an afternoon match on Oct. 18.

Fenerbahçe, trashed 6-0 by Aston Villa mid-week, plays Alanyaspor at home on Oct. 18, a day after third-placed Amedspor hosts Konyaspor.

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SPORTS European winners Beşiktaş, Trabzon set for local clash

European winners Beşiktaş, Trabzon set for local clash

Following impressive midweek victories in European competition, Trabzonspor and Beşiktaş will bring revamped, star-studded rosters into a high-stakes Süper Lig clash on Oct. 19.
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