Safranbolu deploys gendarmerie to protect saffron fields as prices soar

Safranbolu deploys gendarmerie to protect saffron fields as prices soar

KARABÜK
Safranbolu deploys gendarmerie to protect saffron fields as prices soar

Purple saffron flowers bloom among long narrow green leaves, with petals and red stigmas visible above the dry soil in a Safranbolu field.

Gendarmerie teams have stepped up security at saffron fields in the northwestern province of Karabük’s Safranbolu district as prices for the prized spice have climbed to as much as 900,000 Turkish liras ($18,000) per kilogram, raising concerns about theft during the harvest season.

Safranbolu, a historic district whose name derives from the Turkish word for saffron, is one of Türkiye’s best known saffron-growing areas and the spice remains an important part of its local identity.

Known as “red gold,” saffron is among the world’s most expensive spices. Harvesting takes place in October and November, when the delicate red stigmas of the purple saffron crocus are collected by hand.

With prices ranging from 600,000 to 900,000 liras per kilogram, growers face a heightened risk of theft, prompting authorities to increase surveillance and patrols around cultivation areas.

Fields are being monitored around the clock using thermal cameras and drones, while gendarmerie personnel have begun standing guard in the area. Farmers are also taking turns keeping watch alongside security teams to protect their crops.

Saffron’s high value stems partly from its labor-intensive production. Each flower produces only three red stigmas, which must be carefully picked and dried to obtain the spice. Large quantities of flowers are therefore needed to produce even a small amount of saffron.

Beyond its use as a seasoning and coloring agent in food, saffron is attracting interest in health research because it contains compounds such as crocin, crocetin and safranal, which have antioxidant properties.

The spice has also been used in traditional medicine, and scientific studies have examined its potential effects on mood, memory and premenstrual symptoms. However, evidence supporting these possible health benefits remains limited, and further research is needed to establish their effectiveness.

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