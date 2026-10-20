Galatasaray wants to put its Euro campaign back on track

ISTANBUL

Galatasaray travels to France on Oct. 21 searching for its first Champions League points against Lille, though widespread social unrest in the host city has overshadowed the match’s buildup.

The Süper Lig champion is working to translate its strong domestic form onto the continental stage, eyeing a deep run in the tournament.

However, severe protests across France over soaring prices have drawn roughly half a million people, escalating into violent clashes and fires. In Lille, rioters have targeted dozens of businesses, prompting the French government to impose partial curfews in the city alongside Paris and Lyon.

The volatile climate has led Galatasaray to formally contact UEFA, requesting strict security guarantees for its players and delegation before traveling to the Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy. French authorities confirmed the match will proceed as scheduled, though heavy police presence is expected.

Despite the turmoil in France, Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk remains focused strictly on the pitch.

“The next five matches are a stretch we are targeting, and if we can emerge with high points, we can advance to the next round,” Buruk said after the weekend’s 1-0 league win at Gençlerbirliği. “We need to play well here.”

With several crucial home games on the horizon, Buruk stressed the importance of securing a positive result on the road.

“Our third match will be away against Lille,” he said. “We need to play that match very well and return with a win. Then there are four more matches, three of which we will play at home. Last year we reached the round of 16, and we want to continue that this year.”

Galatasaray will be without its Portuguese star Rafael Leao, who suffered an injury blamed on the poor condition on the pitch in the Gençlerbirliği match.

Also on Oct. 21, Champions League hopeful Bayern Munich is set for an early test of its title credentials, hosting English champion Arsenal without in-form winger Michael Olise.

The London-born Olise, who started in Arsenal’s junior system, is suspended after picking up two yellow cards inside a minute in Bayern’s 3-3 draw with Viking last week.

After receiving a first yellow for a foul, a clearly frustrated Olise responded to some verbal provocation from Viking captain Zlatko Tripic by throwing the ball at his head to be sent off for the first time in his career.

After being thrust into Ballon d’Or contention due to last season’s stellar showing, the former Crystal Palace winger has continued his excellent form this campaign.

Olise has nine goals and five assists from 10 games in all competitions for Bayern.

With Jamal Musiala struggling with injury and illness and both Serge Gnabry and Lennart Karl well off their best form, Olise and the ever-reliable Harry Kane have shouldered Bayern’s attacking burden so far this season.

The England captain has nine goals and six assists in 10 games.