EU plans stronger Arctic presence amid rising tensions

BRUSSELS

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen (R) will unveil a strategy to deepen cooperation in the Arctic with 'like-minded' non-EU nations. (AFP Photo)

The European Union is set to unveil a new Arctic strategy on Oct. 20, with plans to strengthen its presence in the region through undersea cables, icebreakers and closer security cooperation amid growing tensions with Russia and the United States.

The strategy, to be presented by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, also aims to expand cooperation with non-EU partners, including Canada, Britain and Norway, according to a draft seen by AFP.

"The new reality in the Arctic requires Europe to be a strong and reliable partner," EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela said.

The Arctic has become an increasingly contested region as melting sea ice opens up new shipping routes and access to natural resources, drawing greater interest from Russia, China and the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump's repeated threats to take control of Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory, have also unsettled European governments, despite a security agreement reached in September.

Under the proposed strategy, Brussels plans to establish a secure submarine cable linking Greenland to mainland Europe as part of a wider network extending through Canada to Japan and South Korea.

The EU also aims to improve satellite connectivity in the region through its IRIS² satellite constellation, reducing reliance on services such as Elon Musk's Starlink.

The draft calls for closer intelligence-sharing to monitor Russia's so-called shadow fleet of oil tankers and address threats including drone incursions and the sabotage of undersea cables.

Brussels will also explore joint procurement and sharing of icebreakers with its partners, alongside investments in renewable energy and critical raw materials.

The strategy envisages regular meetings with partners in the "Northern Neighbourhood" as the bloc seeks a more coordinated approach to the region.

Three EU members — Denmark, Finland and Sweden — have territory in the Arctic.