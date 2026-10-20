France pledges new curfews as PM seeks to regain control

PARIS

A car burns at Republique square during a protest against rising living costs, joining students’ grievances, in Paris, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. (AP Photo)

France will impose new curfews where needed, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Oct. 20, as authorities sought to restore order after weekend demonstrations degenerated into riots.



The eurozone’s second-largest economy was rocked on Oct. 17 by some of its worst street violence in recent years, just six months before the country elects a successor to President Emmanuel Macron.



Images of clashes and public buildings set on fire or vandalized circulated around the world, prompting several countries, including the United States, China and Germany, to issue travel advisories for their citizens in France.



Accused of failing to anticipate and contain the street violence, the government has pledged to restore order, and had announced partial curfews in Paris and some other cities on Oct. 19.



The targeted measures had “helped keep the night calm,” Lecornu said.



Macron, currently on a Gulf tour aimed at securing oil and diesel supplies in an effort to bring down prices, has acknowledged shortcomings in the handling of the protests.



The presidency said Macron had secured the delivery of an additional 200,000 tons of diesel per month from the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain during the tour.



Lecornu said that new curfews would be decided “where the situation requires it.”



“Targeted curfews have contributed to calm overnight,” he wrote on X.



The government scheduled another series of emergency meetings for Oct. 20, including talks involving representatives of major social media platforms.



Under pressure, Lecornu will convene political parties for a meeting on Oct. 22, a member of his team said. He will also meet with trade unions on Oct. 21.



The government has come under criticism from parties across the political spectrum, with far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen describing the unrest as a “wake-up call” that exposed a “profound crisis” of authority.



Police confirmed the night had passed without major incidents across France.



Several cities, including Paris, the southwestern city of Bordeaux and Nice on the French Riviera, introduced partial curfews on Oct. 19 in response to urban unrest that followed weeks of student demonstrations over poor learning conditions in high schools.



Nationwide, more than 2,500 people have been taken into police custody since the weekend, and 67 people had been jailed.



Interior Minister Laurent Nunez offered to resign on Oct. 18 saying police “had lost control” during the unrest. Macron rejected his resignation.



Finance Minister Roland Lescure has pledged support measures for shopkeepers and craftspeople.



Donald Trump has seized on the unrest in France to amplify his anti-immigration and anti-Islam rhetoric, as the upcoming midterm elections force his Republican party to face strong headwinds.



“What’s happening in France has to do with immigration, not schools, not anything,” Trump told reporters in Washington.



“It’s immigration, and I told President Emmanuel Macron, close up your borders.”