Candlelight concerts continue with Anjelika Akbar

Candlelight concerts continue with Anjelika Akbar

ISTANBUL
Candlelight concerts continue with Anjelika Akbar

The concert, part of the Candela Concert series, will take place at Beyoğlu Sahne.

Pianist and composer Anjelika Akbar will meet music lovers at a candlelit concert in Istanbul’s historic Beyoğlu district on Oct. 25, combining classical music with her distinctive interpretations in an atmospheric setting illuminated by thousands of candles.


The concert, part of the Candela Concert series, will take place at Beyoğlu Sahne at 8 p.m., bringing together music and visual aesthetics in a historic venue known for its cultural atmosphere.


Located in one of Istanbul’s long-established cultural districts, Beyoğlu has hosted diverse artistic and musical traditions for centuries. Beyoğlu Sahne continues this legacy through the candlelit concerts, which combine timeless classical compositions with an immersive stage setting.


For the series program, Akbar will draw on the musical heritage of different cultures, blending her classical music background with her original compositions and interpretations.


Through her piano performance, the artist will take audiences on a musical journey across different geographies and traditions. The concert aims to combine the emotional depth of music with the visual appeal of thousands of candles, creating an evening centered on sound, light and artistic expression.

 

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