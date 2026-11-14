Economic impact of Turkish running events set to double to $9 mln

Economic impact of Turkish running events set to double to $9 mln

ISTANBUL
Economic impact of Turkish running events set to double to $9 mln

 

Running events in Türkiye could generate an economic impact of $8 million to $9 million in 2026, roughly double last year’s $4 million to $5 million, as growing participation boosts visitor spending, an academic said.

Marmara University Sports Sciences Faculty Deputy Dean Serap Mungan Ay said more than 200 events were expected this year, compared with over 100 in 2025. The 48th Istanbul Marathon drew about 46,000 participants from 143 countries, she said.

Turkish Athletics Federation President Ahmet Karadağ said growing interest and support from municipalities and the private sector were helping expand 5-kilometer, 10-kilometer, half-marathon and marathon events.

Out-of-town domestic runners and their companions typically spend a combined 5,000 to 15,000 Turkish Liras (about $100 to $300) per group at major events, he said. Foreign athletes could spend considerably more depending on the length of their stay.

“Our goal is for Türkiye to host more prestigious races and increase their economic and social impact,” Karadağ said.

Marmara University sports management associate professor Arif Çetin said Istanbul’s half marathon attracted 14,000 runners this year, up from 12,000. Around 9,000 people worked at the Istanbul Marathon.


Çetin said London Marathon applications rose to 1.13 million this year from 840,000 in 2025, reflecting growing global demand.

Türkiye held 131 private road races in 2025 and 106 events between January and September 2026, he said, citing research placing the Istanbul Marathon among the world’s top 50 marathons.

Beyond Istanbul, races in the southern province of Antalya, the western province of İzmir and central Türkiye’s Cappadocia region help sustain tourism outside peak periods, Ay said. A race in Cappadocia brought hotel occupancy close to 100 percent.

“The indirect economic effects of these events are also substantial,” Çetin said, citing spending by visitors accompanying runners.

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