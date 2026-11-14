Türkiye enacts law approving Mecca defense pact

ANKARA

A law approving Türkiye’s ratification of a joint defense pact with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan took effect on Nov. 14, following its publication in the Official Gazette.

The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement, signed in the Saudi city on Aug. 7, treats an external armed attack on one of the three countries as an attack on all.

Parliament approved the law on Nov. 5 by 279 votes to 119.

The agreement stipulates that it enters into force when the last instrument of ratification is deposited with its secretariat.

Deputy Foreign Minister Levent Gümrükçü told a parliamentary committee on Oct. 27 that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan had completed their domestic approval procedures and formally notified the other parties.

Under the collective defense provision, members pledge immediate assistance to a country facing an armed attack or military aggression.

The scope and nature of that assistance, including military capabilities, would be determined following an assessment of needs and available means.

The explanatory memorandum submitted to parliament says the provision would not operate automatically.

Decisions would require consultation and agreement, with each country acting in accordance with its constitution, national legislation and decisions by its competent authorities.

The pact also preserves the countries’ rights and obligations under existing international agreements.

During the parliamentary debate, Defense Committee chair Hulusi Akar said it complemented Türkiye’s NATO membership and that any deployment of Turkish troops would require parliament’s permission.

Alongside collective defense, the agreement covers joint production, technology sharing and research and development in the defense industry.

It envisages cooperation between manufacturers and research institutions, including training specialist personnel and exchanging technical expertise.

Military cooperation would include personnel exchanges, joint training and exercises to improve the ability of the three countries’ armed forces to operate together.

The pact also calls for closer counterterrorism cooperation, including at the operational level.

Intelligence would be exchanged through mutually agreed secure channels, subject to confidentiality and data protection requirements.

Logistical assistance could include weapons, ammunition, fuel, spare parts and other equipment during peacetime, war or emergencies, depending on availability and compatibility.

A Strategic Political and Defense Committee comprising the countries’ foreign ministers, defense ministers and military chiefs is tasked with directing cooperation and addressing obstacles to implementation.

The committee is to meet twice a year, with hosting duties rotating among the members. The countries’ leaders may also meet annually when necessary.

The agreement provides for a secretariat based in Saudi Arabia, headed by a secretary-general serving a three-year term that rotates among the founding members.

The first secretary-general is to be a Pakistani national.

The three founding members must agree on arrangements for admitting other countries.

The pact has no expiry date. A member may withdraw once 10 years have elapsed after its entry into force, provided it gives the other parties at least three months’ written notice through diplomatic channels.

Withdrawal or termination would not affect previously agreed projects already underway, while obligations to protect classified information would continue.