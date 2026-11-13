Türkiye, Qatar sign mutual defense pact

Türkiye, Qatar sign mutual defense pact

ISTANBUL
Türkiye, Qatar sign mutual defense pact

AA photo.

 

Türkiye and Qatar signed a mutual defense agreement on Nov. 13 during talks between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Istanbul.

The two leaders signed the pact at the 12th meeting of the Türkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee, held at the Dolmabahçe Presidential Office.

It was among five documents signed at the meeting.

The other documents included an education agreement and memoranda on consumer protection and market oversight, and on peace, reconciliation and conflict resolution.

The two sides also signed the committee’s joint statement.

Erdoğan said the defense agreement would add a new dimension to bilateral ties and that cooperation in the defense industry would continue to expand, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

He said Türkiye was working to develop and diversify its energy partnership with Qatar.

The trade and economic partnership agreement that entered into force last year had also brought the two countries closer to their bilateral trade target, he added.

On regional developments, Erdoğan said the two countries would continue joint efforts to prevent war from flaring up again in the Gulf and promote dialogue and peace.

He stressed the importance of persuading the parties to resolve their differences through diplomacy.

The leaders also discussed Israel’s attacks on Gaza and the humanitarian situation there, Syria’s normalization efforts and developments in Libya.

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