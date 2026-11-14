Expert urges screen-free rest, light study as 17 mln students begin break

Expert urges screen-free rest, light study as 17 mln students begin break

ANKARA
Expert urges screen-free rest, light study as 17 mln students begin break

 

With roughly 17 million students across Türkiye starting a nine-day school break, a child development expert is reminding parents that their children need real rest and screen-free downtime to recharge, paired with just enough light study to keep their minds fresh.

Combined with the weekends on either side, the official Nov. 16–20 break keeps students out of class until Nov. 23. The 2026–2027 school year kicked off on Sept. 14, with the first semester set to wrap up on Jan. 22, 2027.

The mid-year break will run from Jan. 25 to Feb. 5, with the second term starting on Feb. 8. Students will then have one more break from March 8 to 12 before the school year concludes on June 25, 2027.

Child development expert Emine Ergün said eighth and 12th graders preparing for exams should rest while maintaining a light revision routine, planning their days and answering a set number of questions.

“We do not recommend a very heavy schedule for them,” she said.

Ergün said excessive changes to routines could make returning to school harder. She said hours of screen use during the holiday could harm attention, social skills and shoulder and eye health.

Children accustomed to prolonged tablet and screen use during the break could demand the same access once classes resume, creating conflict when parents set limits, she said.

The Education Ministry introduced the two midterm breaks in the 2019–2020 academic year, adding them to the existing semester and summer holidays. The November break covers five school days, expanding to nine days with the surrounding weekends.

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