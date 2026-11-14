Turkish combat drones use highway in emergency drill

Turkish combat drones use highway in emergency drill

MANİSA
Turkish combat drones use highway in emergency drill

 

Three Turkish combat drones landed on and took off from the Manisa-Balıkesir highway during an emergency drill, their manufacturer Baykar said on Nov. 13.

The Nov. 12 exercise involved an Akıncı and two Bayraktar TB2 drones, testing operations in emergencies when conventional runways are unavailable.

The Akıncı departed from Çorlu, while a TB2 used by Baykar for training and testing flew from Keşan. The second TB2, operated by the Turkish Land Forces, took off from İzmir.

All three used a road section selected following field surveys across Türkiye.

Baykar said it planned to extend the capability to all its unmanned aircraft, including the Kızılelma unmanned fighter jet and the Bayraktar TB3, which can take off from and land on ships with short runways.

The exercise was coordinated by Baykar, the Defense Ministry and the General Directorate of Highways. Fire and ambulance crews stood by while local authorities, gendarmerie and police secured the route. Turkish Armed Forces and Interior Ministry representatives observed the drill.

Baykar said its exports reached $2.2 billion in 2025 and that it had signed export agreements with 40 countries.

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