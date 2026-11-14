Türkiye seeks industrial growth with lower emissions

Türkiye seeks industrial growth with lower emissions

ANKARA
Türkiye seeks industrial growth with lower emissions

 

Türkiye aims to reduce emissions while expanding industrial production and technological capacity, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said on Nov. 13.

In a social media post, Kacır said he had attended the “35-by-35” Global Electrification Pledge meeting at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya.President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also attended the event.

The pledge aims to raise electricity’s share of global final energy consumption to 35 percent by 2035, through greater use of electricity in transport, buildings and industry.

Kacır also said a high-level dialogue held during the leaders’ summit had focused on investment, jobs and growth opportunities offered by green industrialization.

Participants expressed a shared commitment to an industrial future that cuts emissions while supporting countries’ development goals and increasing prosperity, he said.

Türkiye would continue working through initiatives under its COP31 presidency to make green industrialization a development opportunity accessible to all economies, Kacır added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye and the EU: Stronger Together

Türkiye and the EU: Stronger Together
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye and the EU: Stronger Together

    Türkiye and the EU: Stronger Together

  2. Tehran says it will no to remain in ‘neither war nor peace’ state

    Tehran says it will no to remain in ‘neither war nor peace’ state

  3. Jordan sentences three men to death

    Jordan sentences three men to death

  4. Erdoğan says Türkiye ‘will never abandon’ Cyprus cause

    Erdoğan says Türkiye ‘will never abandon’ Cyprus cause

  5. Rock Hall of Fame honors music legends

    Rock Hall of Fame honors music legends
Recommended
Fund liquidation process progressing as planned: Şimşek

Fund liquidation process progressing as planned: Şimşek
Türkiye, Singapore sign JETCO protocol to deepen economic ties

Türkiye, Singapore sign JETCO protocol to deepen economic ties
Cold snap triggers agricultural frost warnings across Türkiye

Cold snap triggers agricultural frost warnings across Türkiye
No budget money used in payments to affected fund investors: VP Yılmaz

No budget money used in payments to affected fund investors: VP Yılmaz
Şirince’s new luxury: A return to the land and local roots

Şirince’s new luxury: A return to the land and local roots
Turkish defense industry targets talent in Europe

Turkish defense industry targets talent in Europe
Hybrids make gains in US auto market amid high gasoline prices

Hybrids make gains in US auto market amid high gasoline prices
WORLD Tehran says it will no to remain in ‘neither war nor peace’ state

Tehran says it will no to remain in ‘neither war nor peace’ state

Iran on Nov. 15 said that it will not remain in a state of “neither war nor peace,” referring to the current standoff between Iran and the United States, as shifting rhetoric from Washington following the U.S. elections leaves the region uncertain about the path ahead.
ECONOMY Fund liquidation process progressing as planned: Şimşek

Fund liquidation process progressing as planned: Şimşek

Türkiye’s fund liquidation process is proceeding as planned and is moving even faster than initially expected, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said.
SPORTS Türkiye’s loses again ahead of tough France test

Türkiye’s loses again ahead of tough France test

Türkiye will carry a five-match losing streak into its UEFA Nations League clash against France on Nov. 15, following a 2-1 defeat to Belgium that marked head coach Sergen Yalçın’s debut.
﻿