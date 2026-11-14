Türkiye seeks industrial growth with lower emissions

ANKARA

Türkiye aims to reduce emissions while expanding industrial production and technological capacity, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said on Nov. 13.

In a social media post, Kacır said he had attended the “35-by-35” Global Electrification Pledge meeting at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya.President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also attended the event.

The pledge aims to raise electricity’s share of global final energy consumption to 35 percent by 2035, through greater use of electricity in transport, buildings and industry.

Kacır also said a high-level dialogue held during the leaders’ summit had focused on investment, jobs and growth opportunities offered by green industrialization.

Participants expressed a shared commitment to an industrial future that cuts emissions while supporting countries’ development goals and increasing prosperity, he said.

Türkiye would continue working through initiatives under its COP31 presidency to make green industrialization a development opportunity accessible to all economies, Kacır added.