Türkiye posts $2.72 billion current account surplus in September

ISTANBUL

Türkiye recorded a current account surplus of $2.72 billion in September, according to Central Bank data released on Nov. 13.

Excluding gold and energy, the current account posted a surplus of $7.34 billion, while the goods balance registered a deficit of $3.64 billion.

Services generated net inflows of $9.01 billion during the month. Net revenues from travel and transportation services reached $6.57 billion and $3.09 billion, respectively.

On an annualized basis, the current account deficit stood at $39.2 billion, with the goods deficit reaching $76.8 billion.

The services balance recorded an annualized surplus of $66.1 billion, while primary and secondary income posted deficits of $26.3 billion and $2.1 billion, respectively.

Direct investment registered a net inflow of $859 million in September. Non-residents’ direct investment inflows totaled $1.51 billion, while residents’ external assets increased by $649 million.

Non-residents purchased a net $290 million of real estate in Türkiye, while residents bought $183 million of property abroad.

Portfolio investments recorded a net outflow of $7.73 billion. Non-residents sold a net $5.86 billion in equities and investment funds and $495 million in government domestic debt securities.

Banks made net repayments of $820 million on external loans, while other sectors recorded net borrowing of $1.86 billion.

Official reserves decreased by $10.01 billion during the month.

The Central Bank also included crypto-asset transactions in the statistics for the first time, using data from the Central Securities Depository of Türkiye.

Residents made net sales of $21 million in crypto assets without a corresponding liability and purchased $49 million in stablecoins in September.