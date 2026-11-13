French inflation rises to 3.4 percent in October

French inflation rises to 3.4 percent in October

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
French inflation rises to 3.4 percent in October

 

France’s annual inflation accelerated to 3.4 percent in October, its highest level since December 2023, as energy and services prices rose at a faster pace, according to final figures released on Nov. 13 by national statistics agency Insee.

Energy prices climbed 24.1 percent year-on-year, up from 21.3 percent in September, accelerating for the fourth consecutive month.

Gas prices surged 27.1 percent, while petroleum products became 38.5 percent more expensive.

Diesel prices rose 46.7 percent and petrol prices increased 27.3 percent. Electricity inflation also picked up to 2.7 percent from 1.4 percent.

Services inflation reached 2.6 percent, compared with 2.4 percent in September. Transport prices rose 7.4 percent, driven mainly by a 14.4 percent increase in airfares, while accommodation prices climbed 7.2 percent.

Food inflation, however, eased to 1.2 percent from 1.4 percent, with fresh food price growth slowing to 8 percent from 9.5 percent.

The EU-harmonized consumer price index rose 3.7 percent annually, up from 3.4 percent in September. It increased 0.4 percent month-on-month.

Inflation, data,

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