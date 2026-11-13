Construction production index falls in September

Construction production index falls in September

ANKARA
Construction production index falls in September

Production in construction decreased by 6.3 percent year-on-year in September, data from the Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK) showed on Nov. 13.

The construction of buildings index decreased by 9.3 percent, the civil engineering index increased by 12.7 percent and the specialized construction activities index decreased by 8.9 percent in September, compared with the same month of the previous year.

Production in construction decreased by 2.7 percent month-on-month, data also showed.

When the subsectors of the construction sector were examined, the construction of buildings index decreased by 2.9 percent, civil engineering index decreased by 0.3 percent and the specialized construction activities index decreased by 4 percent in September, compared with the previous month.

Separate data from TÜİK on Nov. 13 showed that the services production index increased by 2.1 percent on an annual basis in September.

Transportation and storage services rose by 3 percent, accommodation and food services increased by 2.1 percent, information and communication services increased by 3.5 percent and real estate services rose by 1.9 percent year-on-year.

Türkiye,

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