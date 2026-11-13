Türkiye’s year-end inflation expectations edge up to 30 percent

Türkiye’s year-end inflation expectations edge up to 30 percent

ANKARA
Türkiye’s year-end inflation expectations edge up to 30 percent

The year-end consumer inflation (CPI) expectations for 2026 rose to 30.04 percent from 29.63 percent in the previous survey period, according to the Central Bank’s Survey of Market Participants released on Nov. 13.

The 12-month-ahead CPI inflation expectations increased to 24.04 percent from 23.89 percent, while the 24-month-ahead expectations rose to 18.02 percent from 17.94 percent.

The Survey of Market Participants aims to monitor the expectations of decision-makers and experts in the financial and real sectors regarding various economic variables.

Participants’ expectations for the Central Bank’s policy rate at the December Monetary Policy Committee meeting stood at 35 percent in the latest survey period.

The Monetary Policy Committee is scheduled to meet on Dec. 10 to decide on the policy rate.

The year-end U.S. dollar/Turkish Lira exchange rate expectation increased to 51.61 from 51.55 in the previous survey. The 12-month-ahead exchange rate expectation rose to 60.77 from 59.26.

Participants’ GDP growth expectations for 2026 and 2027 remained unchanged from the previous survey period at 2.9 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively.

Türkiye, Inflation,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Soldiers killed in helicopter crash honored in Ankara

Soldiers killed in helicopter crash honored in Ankara
LATEST NEWS

  1. Soldiers killed in helicopter crash honored in Ankara

    Soldiers killed in helicopter crash honored in Ankara

  2. İzmir’s historic Elhamra Stage marks century at heart of arts scene

    İzmir’s historic Elhamra Stage marks century at heart of arts scene

  3. New Kütahya museum showcases rich archaeological, cultural heritage

    New Kütahya museum showcases rich archaeological, cultural heritage

  4. Asador Etxebarri claims culinary crown

    Asador Etxebarri claims culinary crown

  5. Türkiye performs its first remote cancer surgery

    Türkiye performs its first remote cancer surgery
Recommended
Türkiye targets initial Akkuyu reactor startup within weeks

Türkiye targets initial Akkuyu reactor startup within weeks
Trade minister urges cooperation on critical minerals, green finance

Trade minister urges cooperation on critical minerals, green finance
Türkiye seeks industrial growth with lower emissions

Türkiye seeks industrial growth with lower emissions
Fund repayments reach 161 billion liras

Fund repayments reach 161 billion liras
German wholesale price growth slows last month

German wholesale price growth slows last month
French inflation rises to 3.4 percent in October

French inflation rises to 3.4 percent in October
WORLD Europe seeks role in Ukraine talks as Moscow holds back

Europe seeks role in Ukraine talks as Moscow holds back

European Union leaders agreed on a joint team for Ukraine peace talks on Nov. 13, but Russia said it had not yet agreed to European participation in the U.S.-mediated negotiations.
ECONOMY Türkiye targets initial Akkuyu reactor startup within weeks

Türkiye targets initial Akkuyu reactor startup within weeks

Türkiye aims to begin the initial startup of its first nuclear reactor at Akkuyu within weeks, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said at the COP31 climate summit on Nov. 13.
SPORTS Türkiye’s loses again ahead of tough France test

Türkiye’s loses again ahead of tough France test

Türkiye will carry a five-match losing streak into its UEFA Nations League clash against France on Nov. 15, following a 2-1 defeat to Belgium that marked head coach Sergen Yalçın’s debut.
﻿