Türkiye’s year-end inflation expectations edge up to 30 percent

ANKARA

The year-end consumer inflation (CPI) expectations for 2026 rose to 30.04 percent from 29.63 percent in the previous survey period, according to the Central Bank’s Survey of Market Participants released on Nov. 13.

The 12-month-ahead CPI inflation expectations increased to 24.04 percent from 23.89 percent, while the 24-month-ahead expectations rose to 18.02 percent from 17.94 percent.

The Survey of Market Participants aims to monitor the expectations of decision-makers and experts in the financial and real sectors regarding various economic variables.

Participants’ expectations for the Central Bank’s policy rate at the December Monetary Policy Committee meeting stood at 35 percent in the latest survey period.

The Monetary Policy Committee is scheduled to meet on Dec. 10 to decide on the policy rate.

The year-end U.S. dollar/Turkish Lira exchange rate expectation increased to 51.61 from 51.55 in the previous survey. The 12-month-ahead exchange rate expectation rose to 60.77 from 59.26.

Participants’ GDP growth expectations for 2026 and 2027 remained unchanged from the previous survey period at 2.9 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively.