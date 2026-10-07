Canada PM to visit Türkiye this month

MONTREAL

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney (AFP Photo)

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will travel to Türkiye this month, his office confirmed on Oct. 6, in what will be the first-ever bilateral visit by a Canadian leader to the NATO ally.

Carney’s Oct. 21-23 trip will include talks in the capital Ankara with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and meetings with business leaders in Istanbul.

Carney last traveled to Türkiye in July 2026 to attend the NATO Summit in Ankara. On the margins of the dummit, he met with Erdoğan where the leaders announced the launch of negotiations toward a comprehensive Canada-Türkiye free trade agreement. Public consultations in Canada on this agreement concluded last month.

The Oct. 21 visit will be the first bilateral visit.

Carney has worked to expand Canada’s economic opportunities overseas to curb economic dependence on the United States.

In July, he made the first trip to Saudi Arabia by a Canadian prime minister in a quarter century.

He has also travelled to India and China, seeking to repair ties with Asian powers that fractured during the tenure of his predecessor, Justin Trudeau.

Carney called Türkiye “an important NATO ally and G20 partner, with enormous potential for greater economic cooperation.”

“We are deepening our partnership to build greater certainty, security, and prosperity for both our peoples,” he said in a statement.