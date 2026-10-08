Samsung expects 780% quarterly operating profit jump on AI boom

Samsung expects 780% quarterly operating profit jump on AI boom

SEOUL
Samsung expects 780% quarterly operating profit jump on AI boom

The AI boom has helped Samsung and other semiconductor giants around the world post record profits. (AFP Photo)

Samsung Electronics forecast on Oct. 8 that a more than 780 percent leap in third-quarter operating profit from a year earlier, buoyed by high memory chip prices as AI fuels a global supply shortage.

The South Korean giant is the world's largest maker of memory chips — components now in huge demand as advanced types are snapped up for use in data centres powering artificial intelligence.

It estimated July-September operating profit at 107.4 trillion won ($80.1 billion), up 782.5 percent on-year, according to a company statement.

That would mark the first time a South Korean company has surpassed 100 trillion won in quarterly operating profit.

Revenue likely rose 127 percent to 195 trillion won, Samsung said.

With both numbers hitting all-time highs, the company will have broken its own records for both sales and operating profit for four consecutive quarters.

Samsung is expected to release its final quarterly earnings report at the end of October.

The AI boom has already helped Samsung and other semiconductor giants around the world post record profits this year.

Samsung, its South Korean rival SK hynix and U.S. giant Micron dominate the global market for HBM, advanced chips used in AI data centres alongside other powerful data-crunching semiconductors.

While Samsung's earnings have surged on strong demand for the memory chips it produces, the boom has also pushed up prices for DRAM and NAND flash used in smartphones, forcing the company's mobile division to pay more for the same chips.

Analysts say rising production costs have become increasingly difficult to absorb as Samsung seeks to limit price increases to maintain shipment volumes and market share.

Artificial Intelligence,

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