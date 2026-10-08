Yemen's Houthis say struck airport in Saudi capital

SANAA

The Houthis control Yemen's capital Sanaa and most of its major population centers. (AFP File Photo)

Yemen's Houthis said on Oct. 8 that they struck the Saudi capital's main international airport with a ballistic missile, in another attack on the kingdom claimed by the Iran-backed group.

The claim came a day after the anti-government fighters said they launched a series of attacks in Saudi Arabia that killed three people, and after the Riyadh-backed Yemeni government announced a major counter-offensive against the Houthis.

The Houthis, who control most of the country's northwest, are battling against the Yemeni government for territory after the civil war reignited in July.

"Our armed forces successfully targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh with a ballistic missile, which accurately struck its target and disrupted airport operations," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on X.

This marks the third time this week that the group has claimed responsibility for an attack on the airport.

"We reiterate our call and warning — for the last time — to all international airlines against continuing to operate flights through Saudi airspace," Saree added.

The fighting has displaced more than 200,000 people within the country, the United Nations said on Oct. 7.

Yemen's internationally recognized government this week declared a major counter-offensive and claims to have pushed Houthi fighters out of strategic areas on the Red Sea and the port city of Mocha.