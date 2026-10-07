Turkish and Russian leaders discuss ties, Black Sea security

Turkish and Russian leaders discuss ties, Black Sea security

ANKARA
Turkish and Russian leaders discuss ties, Black Sea security

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, discussed bilateral relations, regional issues and global developments in a phone call on Oct. 7, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate has said.

During the call, Erdoğan stressed the importance of efforts to ensure navigational safety in the Black Sea, according to a statement shared by the directorate on social media.

Attacks on commercial vessels have multiplied in recent months as the Russia-Ukraine war has spilled into the Black Sea, with Turkish ships increasingly in the firing line.

Since the start of the war, over 200 civilian and commercial vessels have been attacked in the Black Sea, the vast majority this year, according to Türkiye’s Chamber of Maritime Commerce (IMEAK).

The Turkish president said Ankara is always ready to contribute to efforts aimed at launching direct contacts between Russia and Ukraine.

Erdoğan also congratulated Putin on his birthday and on his party’s success in the Duma elections.

Talks,

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