Türkiye forms four panels to oversee PKK disarmament

Türkiye forms four panels to oversee PKK disarmament

ANKARA
Türkiye forms four panels to oversee PKK disarmament

A panel established under legislation forming the legal framework for what the government calls the “terror-free Türkiye” process set up four specialized subcommittees during its inaugural meeting on Aug. 24.

In a statement following the talks, officials said the project aims to “completely eliminate terrorism from Türkiye and the wider region,” remove violence and weapons from the country’s agenda and strengthen social cohesion.

The Monitoring and Evaluation Board discussed procedures governing its work and mechanisms for ensuring high-level coordination among state institutions responsible for implementing the legislation.

Four subcommittees will operate under the board: The Judicial and Legal Affairs Coordination Subcommittee, the Monitoring and Assessment Subcommittee, the Social Cohesion and Integration Subcommittee and the Disarmament and Strategic Coordination Subcommittee.

“The state, with all its institutions acting in full coordination, will continue to resolutely implement these historic steps that will strengthen social integration,” read the statement.

The meeting also addressed a roadmap for the dissolution and disarmament of PKK, including developments on the ground and mechanisms for security agencies to monitor the process.

The panel met under the chairmanship of Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, with senior government officials attending, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi and Justice Minister Akın Gürlek.

MGK head Okay Memiş, National Intelligence Organization (MİT) chief İbrahim Kalın and Presidential Secretary-General Hakkı Susmaz were also present.

The board was established under the Law on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration, which was approved by parliament on Aug. 10 and subsequently published in the Official Gazette.

The 12-article law passed with 467 votes in favor, 87 against and seven abstentions. It is intended to provide the legal framework for the government’s new initiative to end the decadeslong conflict with PKK.

PKK announced in June 2025 that it would disband and end its armed campaign after jailed leader Abdullah Öcalan’s call on the organization. It is designated as a terror group by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

Authorities will coordinate across government agencies to verify that weapons have been permanently laid down. Formal confirmation of the process will await a decision by the MGK.

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