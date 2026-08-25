Confidence indices across key industries fall in August

ANKARA

The confidence index decreased in August compared to the previous month by 0.1 percent in the service sector, 0.8 percent in the retail trade sector and 0.4 percent in the construction sector, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Aug. 25.

Accordingly, the seasonally adjusted confidence index in August decreased to 111.9 in the service sector, dropped to 110.1 in the retail trade sector and declined to 83.1 in the construction sector.

It indicates an optimistic outlook when the index is above the 100-mark.

In the service sector in August, compared to the previous month, business situation over the past three months decreased by 1.2 percent and demand for services over the past three months decreased by 0.1 percent, while expectations for demand for services over the next three months increased by 0.9 percent.

In the retail trade sector, business activity-sales over the past three months and current goods stock levels decreased by 5.8 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, whereas expectations for business activity-sales over the next three months increased by 3.8 percent.

In the construction sector, the current level of orders decreased by 3.8 percent, while expectations for total employment over the next three months recorded an increase of 2.8 percent.