Probe widens into financial network of Islamic group

Probe widens into financial network of Islamic group

ANKARA
Probe widens into financial network of Islamic group

The investigation into the financial arm of the Islamic religious community widely known as the “Süleymancılar” was expanded on Aug. 25, with detention warrants issued for 54 suspects.

Alihan Kuriş, the leader of the community, and several associates were arrested pending trial over allegations including leading an organized criminal group for financial gain, aggravated fraud, tax evasion and money laundering.

The third wave of operations was launched based on evidence and findings obtained during the first and second rounds of the probe, which is being conducted by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Authorities issued detention warrants for 54 suspects in the latest operation and also ordered the appointment of trustees to 11 companies and three associations, according to reports.

A Turkish court on Aug. 16 ordered the arrest pending trial of Kuriş and senior figures of the religious community over allegations of money laundering and corruption.

The community traces its roots to Süleyman Hilmi Tunahan, founder of the religious movement whose members are commonly referred to in Türkiye as the “Süleymancılar.

The group was estimated to have around 2 million followers in Türkiye in the early 1990s, although there is no up-to-date figure for its membership.

Over the years, the community has developed an extensive network of religious, educational and commercial institutions across several countries, including religious education centers, student dormitories, foundations and companies.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of zero tolerance

Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of 'zero tolerance'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of 'zero tolerance'

    Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of 'zero tolerance'

  2. Germany's Merz addresses critics with climate action pledge

    Germany's Merz addresses critics with climate action pledge

  3. Erdoğan says anti-terror project will ‘open door to new era’

    Erdoğan says anti-terror project will ‘open door to new era’

  4. US military plane flies to Moscow: Flightradar24

    US military plane flies to Moscow: Flightradar24

  5. Israel threats over kite-flying ‘outrageous’: UN

    Israel threats over kite-flying ‘outrageous’: UN
Recommended
Erdoğan says anti-terror project will ‘open door to new era’

Erdoğan says anti-terror project will ‘open door to new era’
Cypriot leader to hold 1st meeting after Guterres visit

Cypriot leader to hold 1st meeting after Guterres visit
Turkish Cyprus slams efforts to block int’l events

Turkish Cyprus slams efforts to block int’l events
Zelensky thanks Erdoğan, highlights Türkiye’s mediation

Zelensky thanks Erdoğan, highlights Türkiye’s mediation
Türkiye moves to curb misleading property, car listings on social media

Türkiye moves to curb misleading property, car listings on social media
Istanbul court hands prison terms to 6 mayors in corruption case

Istanbul court hands prison terms to 6 mayors in corruption case
WORLD Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of zero tolerance

Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of 'zero tolerance'

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that all mines have been successfully removed or detonated in the international waters of the Strait of Hormuz.
ECONOMY Damascus trade fair expected to foster Türkiye-Syria joint investments

Damascus trade fair expected to foster Türkiye-Syria joint investments

The 63rd Damascus International Fair kicks off on Aug. 26 in the Syrian capital, offering key joint investment and local production opportunities for Türkiye and Syria, according to the Turkish trade minister.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe one match away from Champions League

Fenerbahçe one match away from Champions League

Fenerbahçe stands on the precipice of ending a long Champions League exile on Aug. 26, needing a victory against Olympique Lyonnais to return to Europe’s elite competition in what club officials regard as a pivotal season.
﻿