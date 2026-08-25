Probe widens into financial network of Islamic group

ANKARA

The investigation into the financial arm of the Islamic religious community widely known as the “Süleymancılar” was expanded on Aug. 25, with detention warrants issued for 54 suspects.

Alihan Kuriş, the leader of the community, and several associates were arrested pending trial over allegations including leading an organized criminal group for financial gain, aggravated fraud, tax evasion and money laundering.

The third wave of operations was launched based on evidence and findings obtained during the first and second rounds of the probe, which is being conducted by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Authorities issued detention warrants for 54 suspects in the latest operation and also ordered the appointment of trustees to 11 companies and three associations, according to reports.

A Turkish court on Aug. 16 ordered the arrest pending trial of Kuriş and senior figures of the religious community over allegations of money laundering and corruption.

The community traces its roots to Süleyman Hilmi Tunahan, founder of the religious movement whose members are commonly referred to in Türkiye as the “Süleymancılar.

The group was estimated to have around 2 million followers in Türkiye in the early 1990s, although there is no up-to-date figure for its membership.

Over the years, the community has developed an extensive network of religious, educational and commercial institutions across several countries, including religious education centers, student dormitories, foundations and companies.