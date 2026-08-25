Skiers hit asphalt for winter in Türkiye’s southeast

Skiers hit asphalt for winter in Türkiye’s southeast

HAKKARİ
Skiers hit asphalt for winter in Türkiye’s southeast

Cross-country skiers and biathletes in the southeastern province of Hakkari are training on asphalt roads with roller skis to prepare for the upcoming winter competitions.

The athletes practice six days a week on the road to Yürekli village, 20 kilometers from the Yüksekova district. They use the quiet, sloped route to build strength during two-hour sessions covering classic and freestyle techniques.

Coach Şefik Yaşar said around 100 athletes compete in skiing and biathlon in the district. “We are preparing for the competitions to be held in the winter season,” he said. Yaşar said the camp training center and tracks are not ready yet. “Current conditions require this. We come here so we do not interrupt our work,” he said. Yaşar said some national athletes train at the Erzurum Olympic Preparation Center.

Civan Karaman, a fourth-year physical education student at Erzurum Technical University and a national athlete, said he aims to compete in the Junior World Championships and Balkan cups. “I aim to take first place in all national competitions,” said Karaman, who has skied for 10 years.

Zeynep Turgut, who has trained for four years, said she targets the Olympics and Balkan championships. “I thank all our coaches who put in effort here,” she said.

Cross-country skiing requires year-round endurance training. Athletes lacking snow access often use roller skis on paved roads to simulate the glide of winter skiing.

Türkiye,

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