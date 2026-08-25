Barcelona academy camp in Turkish Cyprus draws Greek Cypriot objections

NICOSIA

FC Barcelona’s Barça Academy program is scheduled to hold two youth football camps in Turkish Cyprus in September, drawing extensive coverage in Greek Cypriot media and calls from a far-right party for the events to be canceled.

The official Barça Academy website lists the event as “Lefkosa Camp” and gives its location as “Near East University, Lefkosa, Northern Cyprus.”

The sessions are scheduled for Sept. 7-11 and Sept. 16-20 and will be open to players aged between 6 and 18.

Near East University said licensed coaches arriving from Spain would provide training based on Barcelona’s football methodology, focusing on technical and physical development as well as teamwork and respect.

The announcement prompted a response from the far-right National People’s Front (ELAM) in Greek Cyprus.

The party called the camp “unthinkable” and urged both the Spanish government and the Greek Cypriot administration’s Foreign Ministry to intervene to secure its cancellation.

ELAM also called for the cancellation of the Zamna music festival, which is due to be held in Turkish Cyprus in October.

The island has remained divided since 1974, while Turkish Cyprus is recognized only by Türkiye.

Turkish Cypriot Prime Minister Ünal Üstel criticized the efforts to block the football camp.

“Such an approach can neither build trust nor create a new future in Cyprus,” Üstel said.

“We did not bow to this mentality yesterday, and we will not bow to it today.”

Turkish Cypriot President Tufan Erhürman also said attempts to prevent international events in the north sought to restrict Turkish Cypriots’ contacts with the international community.

Özer Turan, Near East University’s public relations director and the camp’s media coordinator, told Odatv that the program was a nonpolitical sporting event open to everyone, not only Turkish participants.

He said preparations were proceeding as planned.

Addressing the debate over place names, Turan said Lefkoşa was the Turkish name and Nicosia the English name, adding that their use was not intended to convey a political message.