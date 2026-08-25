Zelensky thanks Erdoğan, highlights Türkiye’s mediation

Zelensky thanks Erdoğan, highlights Türkiye’s mediation

KIEV
Zelensky thanks Erdoğan, highlights Türkiye’s mediation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his message marking Ukraine’s Independence Day, praising Türkiye’s support for the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.


In a social media post, Zelensky said Türkiye’s firm commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity formed the foundation of strong bilateral ties.

He also expressed appreciation for Erdoğan’s personal contribution to efforts to bring Ukrainians back from Russian captivity and for Türkiye’s mediation aimed at advancing peace.


European leaders joined President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev on Aug. 24 to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence and boost its long-range missile program, as Russia pressed on with its 4-year-old invasion of the country.


With no significant changes on the front line for months and no apparent progress after more than a year of U.S.-led peace efforts, both countries are locked in a spiral of escalating aerial attacks that are killing civilians and smashing infrastructure.


U.K. Prime Minister Andy Burnham, on his first overseas trip since taking office last month, joined almost a dozen other European leaders, as well as other dignitaries in Kiev on Aug. 24.


“For Ukraine, independence is not an abstract idea. We defended it against all odds,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on social media. “In times like these, nations learn how important it is to have allies by your side.”


Burnham co-chaired a meeting of what’s been dubbed the Coalition of the Willing, a group of over two dozen countries helping Ukraine resist Russia’s onslaught.


Burnham said he is pushing British industry to help a Ukrainian project that is working on a low-cost alternative to the U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems that are desperately needed but are in short supply.

He urged other countries to encourage Washington to adopt stiffer sanctions on Russia and press Moscow to accept U.S. attempts to secure an unconditional ceasefire.


Zelensky said in a speech at Kiev’s St. Sophia Square that the presence of European leaders reflected continental fears about Russia’s wider ambitions.


“We all understand that in this Russian war against us, against Ukraine, far more is being decided than the future of Ukraine and Eastern Europe,” he said.


“No nation in a war like this could rely solely on its own weapons,” Zelensky said. “No nation could withstand attacks of such intensity without the world’s help.”

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