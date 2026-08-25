Rohingya protest dire camp conditions

Rohingya protest dire camp conditions

COX’S BAZAR
Rohingya protest dire camp conditions

This file photo shows the Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar.

Thousands of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh’s sprawling camps protested dire conditions on Aug. 24, as they marked nine years since a military crackdown drove them out of neighboring Myanmar.

More than 1.2 million Rohingya refugees, many of whom fled Myanmar during the brutal crackdown in 2017, live in about 30 overcrowded camps in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar, the world’s largest refugee settlement.

Refugee group the United Council of Rohingya (UCR) said it organized the rally to “remember the atrocities committed” and highlight the “ongoing humanitarian crisis.”

Conditions in the camps have deteriorated with funding cuts and reduced food rations, aid agencies say. Children make up more than half the population.

“An entire generation of children is growing up in exile,” said Golam Mostofa, who heads the charity Save the Children in the camps.

“Yet instead of seeing progress towards safety, rights and a lasting solution, families are facing worsening hunger, fewer opportunities and deepening uncertainty about their future,” he added.

One in three refugees is expected to face “crisis” hunger levels or worse between September and December, according to Save the Children.

Bangladesh ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Greek Cyprus hotel raises British security concerns

Greek Cyprus hotel raises British security concerns
LATEST NEWS

  1. Greek Cyprus hotel raises British security concerns

    Greek Cyprus hotel raises British security concerns

  2. Türkiye unveils 250 billion lira financing package for manufacturers

    Türkiye unveils 250 billion lira financing package for manufacturers

  3. Türkiye sets monthly records for domestic, solar power output

    Türkiye sets monthly records for domestic, solar power output

  4. Ankara waives visas for Syrian diplomats

    Ankara waives visas for Syrian diplomats

  5. New board maps anti-terror project’s path: VP

    New board maps anti-terror project’s path: VP
Recommended
Greek Cyprus hotel raises British security concerns

Greek Cyprus hotel raises British security concerns
Israeli minister sets out plan to ‘Judaize’ Arab population center

Israeli minister sets out plan to ‘Judaize’ Arab population center
Armenia no longer considers Russia a strategic partner: PM

Armenia no longer considers Russia a strategic partner: PM
Syria president appoints SDF leader as his adviser

Syria president appoints SDF leader as his adviser
Russian drone batter Kiev region, hitting apartments

Russian drone batter Kiev region, hitting apartments
Serbian war criminal Mladic to be buried with state honours: minister

Serbian war criminal Mladic to be buried with 'state honours': minister
Thailand warns problematic tourists could face deportation

Thailand warns 'problematic' tourists could face deportation
WORLD Greek Cyprus hotel raises British security concerns

Greek Cyprus hotel raises British security concerns

British military and intelligence officials have raised concerns that a Chinese-linked luxury resort in Greek Cyprus could be used as an observation point for RAF Akrotiri, The Telegraph reported on Aug. 28.
ECONOMY Türkiye unveils 250 billion lira financing package for manufacturers

Türkiye unveils 250 billion lira financing package for manufacturers

Türkiye will make 250 billion Turkish Liras ($5.18 billion) in financing available to manufacturers under a new employment-linked support program, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said on Aug. 28.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe faces Liverpool, Atletico in Champions League return

Fenerbahçe faces Liverpool, Atletico in Champions League return

Fenerbahçe will face Liverpool and Atletico Madrid among its eight opponents in the league phase of this season’s Champions League, while Galatasaray will take on Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain after Aug. 27’s draw.
﻿