Istanbul court orders rerun of Üsküdar acting mayor vote

Istanbul court orders rerun of Üsküdar acting mayor vote

ISTANBUL
Istanbul court orders rerun of Üsküdar acting mayor vote

An Istanbul court has suspended the execution of a municipal council vote that elected Sibel Tan Çetinkaya as acting mayor of the Üsküdar district, citing concerns over the validity of ballots and the conduct of the Aug. 5 election.

The court ruled that the voting process had not been conducted in a healthy and secure manner, noting tensions between the candidates.

Five ballots were declared invalid in the round in which Çetinkaya was elected. The ruling, issued Aug. 25, can be appealed within seven days.

Çetinkaya, the candidate of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) was elected after Üsküdar Mayor Sinem Dedetaş was jailed. The election had sparked a dispute between the CHP and the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), with both sides accusing the other of interfering with council members’ free will.

The AKP’s Üsküdar organization filed two criminal complaints over the election.

In the first two rounds, Çetinkaya received more votes than AKP’s Dündar Ziya Gültekin but failed to secure the required two-thirds majority, prompting a third round.

Çetinkaya received 21 votes in the third round, compared with 18 for Gültekin, while five ballots were declared invalid over alleged issues including lettering and spelling errors.

The voting was then suspended after a petition submitted by the CHP group, drawing objections from AKP members.

A fourth round, requiring a simple majority, was held after the break. Çetinkaya received 22 votes and Gültekin 18, after which the former was declared acting mayor.

The AKP group’s deputy head, Vefa Yunus Taylan, said his party’s request not to suspend the voting after the third round had been rejected “without justification” and challenged the outcome.

Taylan also accused New Party’s Istanbul chair Özgür Çelik of “occupying the CHP room and rendering the will of council members invalid.”

CHP rejected the allegations, saying, “Everyone cast their vote at the ballot box of their own free will.”

The election was broadcast live by Üsküdar Municipality, and tensions periodically rose among council members.

Former Üsküdar Mayor Hilmi Türkmen also criticized the election in a post on X, describing the proceedings as a “planned, disgraceful, miserable theater” rather than a genuine vote.

He said the decision lacked a legal basis and amounted to “serious interference in the will of the council.”

After the election, Çetinkaya addressed Dedetaş, who was in detention, saying: “The trust of Üsküdar, which freely elected you, is here. We will continue to fight without stopping until we get you out of that dungeon.”

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Greek Cyprus hotel raises British security concerns

Greek Cyprus hotel raises British security concerns
LATEST NEWS

  1. Greek Cyprus hotel raises British security concerns

    Greek Cyprus hotel raises British security concerns

  2. Türkiye unveils 250 billion lira financing package for manufacturers

    Türkiye unveils 250 billion lira financing package for manufacturers

  3. Türkiye sets monthly records for domestic, solar power output

    Türkiye sets monthly records for domestic, solar power output

  4. Ankara waives visas for Syrian diplomats

    Ankara waives visas for Syrian diplomats

  5. New board maps anti-terror project’s path: VP

    New board maps anti-terror project’s path: VP
Recommended
Ankara waives visas for Syrian diplomats

Ankara waives visas for Syrian diplomats
New board maps anti-terror project’s path: VP

New board maps anti-terror project’s path: VP
Türkiye’s Somalia offshore drilling nears early completion

Türkiye’s Somalia offshore drilling nears early completion
Turkish deputy FM chairs OIC session in Jeddah

Turkish deputy FM chairs OIC session in Jeddah
Istanbul Park to host Formula 1 races through 2031 season

Istanbul Park to host Formula 1 races through 2031 season
57-year-old’s countrywide expedition in 5-meter canoe

57-year-old’s countrywide expedition in 5-meter canoe
Trabzon’s ancient trail gets modern upgrade

Trabzon’s ancient trail gets modern upgrade
WORLD Greek Cyprus hotel raises British security concerns

Greek Cyprus hotel raises British security concerns

British military and intelligence officials have raised concerns that a Chinese-linked luxury resort in Greek Cyprus could be used as an observation point for RAF Akrotiri, The Telegraph reported on Aug. 28.
ECONOMY Türkiye unveils 250 billion lira financing package for manufacturers

Türkiye unveils 250 billion lira financing package for manufacturers

Türkiye will make 250 billion Turkish Liras ($5.18 billion) in financing available to manufacturers under a new employment-linked support program, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said on Aug. 28.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe faces Liverpool, Atletico in Champions League return

Fenerbahçe faces Liverpool, Atletico in Champions League return

Fenerbahçe will face Liverpool and Atletico Madrid among its eight opponents in the league phase of this season’s Champions League, while Galatasaray will take on Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain after Aug. 27’s draw.
﻿