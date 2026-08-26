Five-day storm wave to plunge temperatures across Türkiye

ISTANBUL

Türkiye is bracing for five days of widespread thunderstorms starting Aug. 28, which will plunge temperatures by 7 degrees Celsius and end weeks of blistering heat.

The Turkish State Meteorological Service issued a strong wind warning for Aug. 27, noting heavy downpours will affect the entire country except the Aegean and western Mediterranean regions through Aug. 31.

According to prominent meteorologist Orhan Şen, northern, inner and eastern provinces will see the sharpest drop in temperature, with Istanbul cooling to 28 degrees Celsius by Aug. 30.

The sudden collision of cold air with sun-baked ground creates severe meteorological risks across the Anatolian peninsula and heavily populated urban centers.

“We always say rain coming after such extreme heat can be dangerous,” Şen said, advising citizens to avoid riverbeds, bridges and trees due to potential lightning strikes.

Heavy rain will hit Istanbul on Aug. 28 and Aug. 29 before the low-pressure weather system moves east on Aug. 30.

The southern province of Antalya faces a severe forest fire risk due to high humidity and a Foehn effect from northerly winds. While current temperatures feel like 43 degrees Celsius, actual air temperatures will reach 40 degrees Celsius on Aug. 28 and Aug. 29, Şen said.

Türkiye experienced multiple severe heat waves this summer, significantly lowering regional dam levels and triggering widespread wildfires across coastal areas. The government regularly updates meteorological early warning systems and infrastructure to prevent casualties from sudden flash floods.