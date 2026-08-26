Great Offensive ceremonies begin in western Türkiye

Great Offensive ceremonies begin in western Türkiye

AFYONKARAHİSAR
Great Offensive ceremonies begin in western Türkiye

 

Thousands of citizens and military personnel marched with torches to Kocatepe in the western province of Afyonkarahisar late on Aug. 25 to mark the 104th anniversary of the Great Offensive.

Governor Naci Aktaş and military officials led the procession from a schoolyard in Şuhut district’s Çakırözü village following an official ceremony. The crowd retraced the exact historical route that modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and his forces took 104 years ago before launching the decisive military operation.

Earlier in the day, attendees visited the Şuhut Atatürk House, which served as a temporary headquarters for the military leadership. Mounted gendarmerie units began their symbolic journey retracing the path taken by Turkish cavalry forces advancing from Afyonkarahisar to İzmir.

During the evening ceremonies, participants watched special video presentations detailing the offensive and the history of the Turkish Armed Forces. The Afyon Kocatepe University State Conservatory music group performed heroic folk songs reflecting the spirit of the era. A military unit reciting the commando oath drew heavy applause from the gathered crowd.

The victory week celebrations will continue through Aug. 30 with daily events across the province. The Aug. 26 program includes a wreath-laying ceremony at the Kocatepe Commander-in-Chief Mustafa Kemal Monument, followed by a bicycle tour and a visit to the Captain Agah Efendi Martyrdom memorial site.

The schedule for Aug. 27 features a Mevlit program, photography exhibitions, a public walk, liberation day celebrations at Republic Square and a concert by singer Kıraç. On Aug. 28, attendees will see a ceremony at the Anıtkaya Martyrdom and a performance by the Aegean Army Band.

Traditional sports games, a lantern procession and a show by the Afyonkarahisar Municipality City Theater are planned for Aug. 29. The week concludes on Aug. 30 with official ceremonies at Kocatepe Park and the Zafertepe monument in the neighboring province of Kütahya.

Meanwhile, the Youth and Sports Provincial Directorate organized multiple tournaments running from Aug. 13 to Aug. 26. Athletes competed in muay thai, cricket, badminton, karate, fencing, archery, table tennis and chess at city facilities.

The Great Offensive launched on Aug. 26, 1922, serving as the final military operation of Türkiye’s War of Independence against occupying allied forces following the Ottoman Empire’s defeat in World War I.

Turkish troops secured a critical victory at the Battle of Dumlupınar within five days, marking the turning point of the war. They eventually drove retreating Greek forces out of the country and captured the coastal city of İzmir on Sept. 9, 1922.

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