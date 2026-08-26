Holidaymakers’ hotel complaints surge 168 percent in July

ISTANBUL

Consumer complaints concerning Türkiye’s tourism industry increased in July, the busiest period of the summer holiday season, according to data from consumer complaint platform Şikayetvar.

Complaints about hotels and resorts surged 168 percent from the previous month, rising from 560 in June to 1,500 in July.

The total number of complaints across five holiday-related categories increased 94 percent during the same period, with hotels and resorts recording the sharpest rise.

Complaints about chain hotels increased 109 percent, climbing from 215 in June to 450 in July, while the number of complaints concerning hotel booking platforms rose 92 percent.

Complaints about villa and holiday home booking platforms increased 90 percent, from 136 to 259. Complaints concerning tour operators and holiday booking companies rose 50 percent, from 997 in June to 1,495 in July.

Across the five categories, the total number of complaints reached 4,912 in July, up from 2,538 in June.

Cleanliness and hygiene were the leading issues raised by consumers in the hotels and resorts category. Complaints included rooms not being cleaned adequately, bed linen and bathrooms failing to meet hygiene standards, insufficient cleaning of common areas and swimming pools, unpleasant odors and pest problems.

Consumers staying at all-inclusive hotels also complained about a lack of variety and poor food quality.