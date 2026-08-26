Canada unveils counter-tariffs of 15-50% on US goods

Canada unveils counter-tariffs of 15-50% on US goods

OTTAWA
Canada unveils counter-tariffs of 15-50% on US goods

A shipping container is seen in the Port of Montreal in Montreal, Quebec, on Aug 23, 2026. (AFP photo)

Canada has announced counter-tariffs on U.S. goods ranging between 15 and 50 percent, intensifying the trade war between the historically close allies.


Ottawa’s retaliation will take effect Sept. 8, a timeframe earlier outlined by Prime Minister Mark Carney after U.S. President Donald Trump’s 50-percent duties came into place on Aug. 22.


The retaliatory tariffs of 15 percent, 25 percent or 50 percent match U.S. levels, said Canada’s Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne. They impact industries including steel, dairy and electronics.


The list includes frozen and fresh fish, consumer goods like dishwashers and washing machines, as well as industrial products including railway construction materials.


Canada’s government also announced a $5.4 billion (CA$7.5 billion) aid package for firms and workers.


“This is an unprecedented challenge imposed on Canada. But Canada will meet the moment,” Champagne added. “I think what Canadians can see this morning is that we stand united.”


Industry Minister Melanie Joly echoed Champagne’s call for Canadians to support local businesses, vowing to work with new allies and trading partners.


She also pledged to “fight back” if Trump raised U.S. tariffs on Canadian autos to 50 percent.
Trump’s latest tariffs hit about $20 billion in Canadian goods, or 5.5 percent of its exports to the United States, after trade negotiations collapsed at the eleventh hour.

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