Turkish overseas property investments hit $2.6 bln in second quarter: Report

ISTANBUL

Turkish investors’ overseas real estate investments reached $2.6 billion in the second quarter of 2026, exceeding the average level of the past five years by tenfold, according to TEPAV’s Direct Investments Bulletin.

The report said that longer payback periods in the domestic property market and the search for foreign-currency-denominated returns continued to drive Turkish investors toward overseas real estate assets.

Financial and regulatory incentives, including “Golden Visa” schemes in European countries and tax advantages offered in Dubai, also supported demand for overseas property investments, according to the report.

Real estate maintained its dominant position in Türkiye’s outward foreign direct investments during the second quarter, with its share in total investments increasing over the period.

In the second quarter of 2026, 44.8 percent of overseas investments were directed to the real estate sector, while 14.2 percent were invested in the construction sector, the report said.

According to TEPAV, Türkiye recorded a net direct investment outflow of $0.9 billion in the second quarter of 2026, compared with a net inflow of $0.9 billion in the same period a year earlier.

During the quarter, direct investment inflows totaled $1.6 billion, while outward direct investments reached $2.5 billion.

Foreign home sales in Türkiye fell 3.8 percent year-on-year to 4,918 units in the second quarter. Istanbul accounted for 43 percent of the transactions, followed by Antalya with 32 percent.

Russian citizens bought 912 homes during the period, while Iranian and Ukrainian citizens purchased 395 and 347 homes, respectively.