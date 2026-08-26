China's Xi to visit Kyrgyzstan, Egypt from Sunday

China's Xi to visit Kyrgyzstan, Egypt from Sunday

BEIJING
Chinas Xi to visit Kyrgyzstan, Egypt from Sunday

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend a regional summit in Bishkek and pay state visits to Kyrgyzstan and Egypt from Sunday, Beijing's foreign ministry said on Aug. 26.

In Egypt, Xi will meet President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for talks aimed at "making a positive contribution to safeguarding peace and stability in the region", foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said at a news conference.

The visit comes as Iran and the United States remain locked in a conflict that has spilt over across the Middle East and choked off shipping through the vital Strait of Hormuz, disrupting global oil markets.

China has significant economic ties to the Middle East, which was its top source of crude oil imports before the war.

The state visit, Xi's first to Egypt in 10 years, "holds special significance for the development of bilateral ties", Lin said.

In Kyrgyzstan, Xi will attend an Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit with other member states, including Russia and Iran.

He will also hold talks with Kyrgyz president Sadyr Japarov to promote "mutually beneficial cooperation and high-quality development between the two countries".

The tour, which lasts until September 3, will be Xi's second overseas trip this year following a visit to North Korea in June.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ankara waives visas for Syrian diplomats

Ankara waives visas for Syrian diplomats
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ankara waives visas for Syrian diplomats

    Ankara waives visas for Syrian diplomats

  2. New board maps anti-terror project’s path: VP

    New board maps anti-terror project’s path: VP

  3. Türkiye’s Somalia offshore drilling nears early completion

    Türkiye’s Somalia offshore drilling nears early completion

  4. Turkish deputy FM chairs OIC session in Jeddah

    Turkish deputy FM chairs OIC session in Jeddah

  5. Israeli minister sets out plan to ‘Judaize’ Arab population center

    Israeli minister sets out plan to ‘Judaize’ Arab population center
Recommended
Israeli minister sets out plan to ‘Judaize’ Arab population center

Israeli minister sets out plan to ‘Judaize’ Arab population center
Armenia no longer considers Russia a strategic partner: PM

Armenia no longer considers Russia a strategic partner: PM
Syria president appoints SDF leader as his adviser

Syria president appoints SDF leader as his adviser
Russian drone batter Kiev region, hitting apartments

Russian drone batter Kiev region, hitting apartments
Serbian war criminal Mladic to be buried with state honours: minister

Serbian war criminal Mladic to be buried with 'state honours': minister
Thailand warns problematic tourists could face deportation

Thailand warns 'problematic' tourists could face deportation
King Harald, symbol of Norway, dies at 89

King Harald, 'symbol' of Norway, dies at 89
WORLD Israeli minister sets out plan to ‘Judaize’ Arab population center

Israeli minister sets out plan to ‘Judaize’ Arab population center

Israel’s far-right finance minister on Aug. 27 laid out his party’s plan to dramatically increase the number of Jews living in two areas of the country with large Arab-Israeli populations.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s economic confidence index returns above 100 in August

Türkiye’s economic confidence index returns above 100 in August

Türkiye’s economic confidence index rose 0.8 percent month-on-month in August to 100.6, according to official data released on Aug. 28.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe faces Liverpool, Atletico in Champions League return

Fenerbahçe faces Liverpool, Atletico in Champions League return

Fenerbahçe will face Liverpool and Atletico Madrid among its eight opponents in the league phase of this season’s Champions League, while Galatasaray will take on Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain after Aug. 27’s draw.
﻿