SDF formally dissolves after integration into Syrian state

DAMASCUS

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced its formal dissolution on Aug. 25 after completing the integration of its military, security and administrative structures into Syrian state institutions.

Speaking at a press conference at the People’s Palace in Damascus, SDF commander Mazloum Abdi said the decision followed an agreement with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and the incorporation of the group’s forces into Syrian army brigades.

“We announce today the end of the mission of the Syrian Democratic Forces and announce with full responsibility its dissolution as an independent military force,” Abdi said.

He said the dissolution also covered the Kurdish-led autonomous administration in northeastern Syria and all military and civilian bodies affiliated with it.

All had been fully integrated into state institutions, he added.

“We want this day to mark a genuine transition from the battlefields to the fields of construction, and from the era of weapons to the era of peace,” Abdi said.

The declaration formalized the outcome of a ceasefire and phased-integration agreement reached by Damascus and the SDF on Jan. 29.

Abdi said on Aug. 20 that the integration of the group’s military, security and administrative institutions had been completed.

Following the announcement, al-Sharaa received Abdi and his delegation at the palace.

The Syrian presidency said the talks covered the next steps in the integration process and efforts to strengthen state authority, security and stability.

U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye and special presidential envoy for Syria and Iraq Tom Barrack called the development “absolutely historic” in a post on X.

"This is what real integration looks like: not winners and losers, but former counterparts with differing points of view crafting a diplomatic solution to strengthen the sovereign nation of Syria. One army, one government, one state," said Barrack.

Türkiye regards the YPG, the main component of the SDF, as the PKK’s Syrian branch.

The PKK is designated as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.