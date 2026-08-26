Academics map Istanbul gravestones to preserve heritage

Academics map Istanbul gravestones to preserve heritage

ISTANBUL
Academics map Istanbul gravestones to preserve heritage

A state-backed project launched two years ago has academics mapping and cataloging historic gravestones across Istanbul’s iconic mosque courtyards, safeguarding centuries of architectural and historical data.

The Islamic Inscriptions and Gravestones Inventory Project operates under the auspices of the Presidency with support from the Culture and Tourism Ministry and the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums.

An eight- to 10-person team conducts active fieldwork in the Üsküdar district, photographing each stone, recording precise measurements and capturing GPS coordinates immediately upon entering a site.

Data from headpiece types, plan and section features, decorations and script forms is entered into the ministry’s Museum National Inventory System after a detailed expert examination process. Istanbul Medeniyet University art history faculty member Professor Kadir Pektaş coordinates the work.

He told state-run Anadolu Agency the gravestones should not be viewed merely as grave markers, but rather as vital historical records and significant artworks. “We clarify their locations by taking coordinates with GPS,” he said. “We are essentially taking the title deed of the artifact.”

He said the stones are as important as the Ayazma Mosque where they stand, providing direct dates, names, naive craftsmanship and aesthetic features revealing the deceased person’s profession and social status through their headpieces.

Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University theology faculty research assistant Betül Eser said gravestones feature symbols representing the afterlife, such as fruit bowls symbolizing heaven’s blessings and cypress trees representing eternity.

She said classical Ottoman gravestones carry phrases of surrender to God, while 19th-century Westernization introduced expressions of worldly attachment and lamentation like scorching death and scorching separation.

“Even if these gravestones occupy a 1- or 2-square-meter area, they are artifacts reflecting the entire belief and social situation of their era,” she said.
Marmara University geography faculty member Assistant Professor Emre Duman said they use geographic information systems to map spatial and attribute data, preventing future losses of relocated or damaged artifacts.

These enclosed burial areas, traditionally reserved for state officials, religious figures and local notables in the Ottoman Empire, are scattered throughout the city’s older districts.

The ministry’s centralized database allows researchers and authorities to track Türkiye’s cultural heritage assets, monitoring their conservation status and preventing the illegal sale of historical artifacts.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ankara waives visas for Syrian diplomats

Ankara waives visas for Syrian diplomats
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ankara waives visas for Syrian diplomats

    Ankara waives visas for Syrian diplomats

  2. New board maps anti-terror project’s path: VP

    New board maps anti-terror project’s path: VP

  3. Türkiye’s Somalia offshore drilling nears early completion

    Türkiye’s Somalia offshore drilling nears early completion

  4. Turkish deputy FM chairs OIC session in Jeddah

    Turkish deputy FM chairs OIC session in Jeddah

  5. Israeli minister sets out plan to ‘Judaize’ Arab population center

    Israeli minister sets out plan to ‘Judaize’ Arab population center
Recommended
Ankara waives visas for Syrian diplomats

Ankara waives visas for Syrian diplomats
New board maps anti-terror project’s path: VP

New board maps anti-terror project’s path: VP
Türkiye’s Somalia offshore drilling nears early completion

Türkiye’s Somalia offshore drilling nears early completion
Turkish deputy FM chairs OIC session in Jeddah

Turkish deputy FM chairs OIC session in Jeddah
Istanbul Park to host Formula 1 races through 2031 season

Istanbul Park to host Formula 1 races through 2031 season
57-year-old’s countrywide expedition in 5-meter canoe

57-year-old’s countrywide expedition in 5-meter canoe
Trabzon’s ancient trail gets modern upgrade

Trabzon’s ancient trail gets modern upgrade
WORLD Israeli minister sets out plan to ‘Judaize’ Arab population center

Israeli minister sets out plan to ‘Judaize’ Arab population center

Israel’s far-right finance minister on Aug. 27 laid out his party’s plan to dramatically increase the number of Jews living in two areas of the country with large Arab-Israeli populations.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s economic confidence index returns above 100 in August

Türkiye’s economic confidence index returns above 100 in August

Türkiye’s economic confidence index rose 0.8 percent month-on-month in August to 100.6, according to official data released on Aug. 28.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe faces Liverpool, Atletico in Champions League return

Fenerbahçe faces Liverpool, Atletico in Champions League return

Fenerbahçe will face Liverpool and Atletico Madrid among its eight opponents in the league phase of this season’s Champions League, while Galatasaray will take on Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain after Aug. 27’s draw.
﻿