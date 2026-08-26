Erdoğan urges restraint as anti-terror process advances

BİTLİS

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Aug. 25 called on people across the political spectrum to support the government’s “terror-free Türkiye” initiative, describing it as a matter of state shared by the country’s 86 million citizens.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting at the Ahlat Presidential Complex in the eastern province of Bitlis, Erdoğan said the process had cleared several critical hurdles over the past two years but still needed to be handled carefully.

“Today, I am once again calling upon everyone, regardless of their political views, to be a part of the solution,” he said.

Erdoğan urged political actors, media outlets and journalists to use measured language and avoid statements or actions that could inflame public sensitivities. He said the government remained determined to resolve the issue permanently and leave future generations “a country and region free of terror.”

The Law on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration, which sets out the legal framework for the process, was approved by parliament on Aug. 10 with 467 votes and entered into force on Aug. 18.

Its measures are tied to official verification that the PKK and affiliated groups have ended their operational presence and surrendered their weapons.

Turning to regional developments, Erdoğan said Türkiye would not allow what he described as “bloody scenarios” being drawn up for the region to be carried out.

“The Republic of Türkiye will compromise neither its principles nor its national interests,” he said.

Erdoğan said Ankara would continue working for peace and supporting the recovery of neighboring countries. Türkiye’s only objectives in the region were peace, justice, stability and security, he added, rejecting claims that the country had a hidden agenda.

On the economy, Erdoğan said the government would continue prioritizing employment, limiting the impact of volatility in commodity prices and pursuing opportunities in defense and international investment.