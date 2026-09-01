Türkiye, Georgia step up cooperation on organized crime

Türkiye, Georgia step up cooperation on organized crime

TBLISI
Türkiye, Georgia step up cooperation on organized crime

Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi is welcomed by his Georgian counterpart.

Türkiye and Georgia will further strengthen operational cooperation against increasingly sophisticated organized crime networks operating across borders, Turkish Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi said on Sept. 1, during an official visit to Tbilisi.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Georgian counterpart, Sulkhan Tamazaşvili, Çiftçi said members of “new-generation” criminal organizations involved in crimes in Türkiye sometimes exploit the ease of movement between the two countries to cross into Georgia and seek refuge there.

“These organizations do not recognize borders,” Çiftçi said, stressing that their increasingly complex structures and reliance on digital technologies pose a serious security threat both in Türkiye and other countries.

He said criminal networks were involved in a wide range of offenses, including cyber fraud, drug trafficking, extortion, threats, attacks and shootings targeting businesses. Given the transnational nature of such groups, Çiftçi argued that no country could effectively tackle the threat on its own and called for closer operational cooperation between law enforcement agencies.

The minister also highlighted the results of existing cooperation between Turkish and Georgian authorities, saying 866 people had so far been extradited to Türkiye or deported as a result of joint efforts. Of that total, 438 cases were recorded this year alone, he said, describing the figures as evidence of the value of bilateral cooperation.

Georgia’s Interior Minister Tamazaşvili said cooperation with Türkiye was particularly important in combating organized crime, cybercrime and drug trafficking, as well as irregular migration and other forms of cross-border crime.

He said the two sides had also discussed cooperation concerning wanted persons, the strengthening of relevant mechanisms and the more effective use of international legal cooperation. Police attachés, he added, play an important role in maintaining coordination between the two countries’ law enforcement agencies.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UN report says Syria was building nuclear reactor

UN report says Syria was building nuclear reactor
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN report says Syria was building nuclear reactor

    UN report says Syria was building nuclear reactor

  2. Former Ankara mayor to testify over money transfer claims

    Former Ankara mayor to testify over money transfer claims

  3. EBRD lends to Enerjisa Enerji

    EBRD lends to Enerjisa Enerji

  4. Post-quake rebuilding helps cool rent inflation

    Post-quake rebuilding helps cool rent inflation

  5. Türkiye urges Greece to extradite 3 crime suspects

    Türkiye urges Greece to extradite 3 crime suspects
Recommended
Former Ankara mayor to testify over money transfer claims

Former Ankara mayor to testify over money transfer claims
Türkiye urges Greece to extradite 3 crime suspects

Türkiye urges Greece to extradite 3 crime suspects
Rescue ships reach sunken ferry, Turkish Cyprus says

Rescue ships reach sunken ferry, Turkish Cyprus says
Türkiye ready to show effort to end Ukraine war: Erdoğan

Türkiye ready to show effort to end Ukraine war: Erdoğan
Istanbul lawyers heads to the Hague to submit Gaza evidence

Istanbul lawyers heads to the Hague to submit Gaza evidence
Former minister faces travel ban in Islamic group probe

Former minister faces travel ban in Islamic group probe
Cargo ship sinks after Marmara collision, 10 crew members missing

Cargo ship sinks after Marmara collision, 10 crew members missing
WORLD UN report says Syria was building nuclear reactor

UN report says Syria was building nuclear reactor

A Syrian site held infrastructure “consistent with a nuclear reactor,” the U.N. nuclear watchdog said in a confidential report on Sept. 1, adding that the country under ousted former leader Bashar al-Assad “failed to report nuclear material, facilities and activities.”
ECONOMY EBRD lends to Enerjisa Enerji

EBRD lends to Enerjisa Enerji

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will provide Enerjisa Enerji with a loan of up to the Turkish Lira equivalent of $207 million.
SPORTS Galatasaray makes late additions to squad

Galatasaray makes late additions to squad

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has capped off the transfer window by signing Turkish international forward Deniz Gül and bringing in French defender El Chadaille Bitshiabu on loan from Leipzig.
﻿