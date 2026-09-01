Higher education body urges universities to support ‘terror-free Türkiye’ goal

ANKARA

In a directive issued following its Aug. 27 general assembly, the Higher Education Board (YÖK) tasked Turkish universities with supporting the “terror-free Türkiye” initiative through academic research, panels and conferences.

The board, which oversees the nation’s higher education system, asked institutions to conduct scientific studies aligned with their own academic resources, background and priorities.

A letter signed by YÖK President Erol Özvar stated universities are key institutions in strengthening common values and developing social solidarity alongside their education, scientific publication and research missions.

The “terror-free Türkiye” initiative is a government-led process launched to end PKK terrorism in the country. As part of the process, the terrorist organization announced its dissolution and declared that it had laid down its arms.

“Handling the ‘terror-free Türkiye’ goal with its social, economic, legal, political, cultural and security dimensions through the contribution of different disciplines... and sharing scientific evaluations with the public will provide a significant contribution to the process,” the letter read.

In a written assessment, Özvar said the objective is crucial for the country’s future and youth, noting Türkiye suffered great pain from terror in the past.

A terror-free Türkiye means the country’s power is not wasted on terror but directed toward science, education, production and development, Özvar said.

Millions of youth from all over the country meet, learn, research and prepare for life together at universities, Özvar said, calling campuses spaces of fellowship where differences are a richness.

He commemorated fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives for peace and security, expressing gratitude to veterans.

The call for academic contribution comes as authorities increasingly integrate educational, cultural and socioeconomic strategies into broader efforts to eliminate the root causes of terrorism and foster national unity.