Fishing ban ends as Black Sea fishermen anticipate bumper bonito season

TRABZON

A fisherman stands on the deck of a boat as he hauls in a fishing net.

Türkiye’s fishing season reopens on Sept. 1, with fishermen along the Black Sea coast predicting an abundant bonito harvest.

The nationwide ban on commercial fishing began April 15 to protect marine stocks during the breeding season. In the days leading up to the reopening, large quantities of bonito caught by small-scale hook-and-line fishermen off the Black Sea coast have already begun filling stalls at Trabzon’s fish market.

Fishermen say the early signs point to a particularly productive season. Turgay Memiş, a local fisherman, said the abundance of bonito reminded him of a period 15 to 20 years ago when the fish were exceptionally plentiful.

“Bonito are really swarming in the sea,” Memiş said, cautioning, however, that weather and sea conditions could quickly change the picture. He said five bonito currently weigh around 1 kilogram, with individual fish weighing up to 350 grams selling for 150 to 200 Turkish Liras ($3-4).

Mehmetcan Örseloğlu said fishermen hoped the plentiful catch would translate into lower prices for consumers once the season fully opens. He also expects bonito to exceed 1.5 kilograms as the season progresses.

“If the fish are abundant, prices will fall,” Örseloğlu said, adding that larger catches could benefit both fishermen and consumers.

Ahmet Çoğalmış also predicted a strong season, saying the early appearance of bonito was a positive sign. Fishermen traditionally associate abundant bonito and anchovies with alternating cycles, he said, adding that bonito tend to be particularly plentiful every two years.

At Trabzon Fish Market, salmon currently costs 400 liras per kilogram, sea bream 500 liras, sea bass 600 liras and garfish 350 liras.

With larger fishing boats preparing to head out once the ban is lifted, fishermen are now hoping that the early abundance will continue throughout the season and bring a plentiful supply of one of the Black Sea’s most popular fish to tables across the country.