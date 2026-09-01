Türkiye joins Artemis Accords, plans Moon mission for 2027

WASHINGTON, DC

Türkiye has become the 71st country to sign the Artemis Accords, joining the United States-led framework for peaceful and responsible space exploration as Ankara prepares to send a hybrid-propelled spacecraft to the Moon in early 2027.

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır announced the mission after a signing ceremony at NASA headquarters in Washington, D.C., describing the agreement as a new phase in Türkiye’s expanding space program. “We aim to establish a sustainable presence in space and take steps toward the peaceful use of space for the benefit of all humanity,” Kacır said, pointing to growing cooperation with the United States in satellite technologies and human spaceflight.

Launched by the U.S. in 2020, the Artemis Accords are based on the 1967 Outer Space Treaty. They set out non-binding principles for safe, transparent and sustainable space exploration. The framework covers transparency, the registration of space objects, scientific data sharing, preventing harmful interference between missions and assisting astronauts in emergencies. Although initially focused on the Moon, it is also intended to support future missions to Mars and other deep space destinations.

The ceremony was attended by Kacır, Türkiye Space Agency President Yusuf Kıraç, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman and U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Space and Environment Connor Tomlinson. Türkiye’s Ambassador to Washington Sedat Önal and the country’s first astronaut, Alper Gezeravcı, also attended.

Kacır said Türkiye’s lunar mission would take place in the first months of 2027. The spacecraft is expected to travel to lunar orbit, collect data and demonstrate Türkiye’s ability to reach the Moon.



The mission is part of Türkiye’s National Space Program, which identifies lunar exploration as a central objective. In 2024, Türkiye’s first astronaut, Alper Gezeravcı, made the journey to at the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX rocket, marking a milestone in the country’s relatively young but ambitious space program. Gezeravcı spent 18 days on the orbiting laboratory before returning to Earth.

Kacır also said construction had begun on a planned spaceport in Somalia. The facility is expected to strengthen Türkiye’s position in the global space economy and provide greater independence in launching missions.

Isaacman called Türkiye’s accession an “important milestone,” saying Ankara had presented a “bold vision” for its future in space. He said the United States and Türkiye shared a vision of returning astronauts to the lunar surface, referring to Artemis plans for a sustained human presence around the Moon and eventual missions to Mars.

NASA welcomed Türkiye’s accession in a social media post, saying: “Welcome to the Artemis Accords, Republic of Türkiye.”

The agreement places Türkiye within a growing coalition seeking common principles for the next era of lunar exploration as governments and space agencies prepare for more ambitious missions beyond Earth orbit.