New judicial year begins after 6-week recess

ANKARA

Members of Court of Appeals visit Anıtkabir as new judicial year begins.

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz has said the government’s “terror-free Türkiye” initiative aims to permanently remove the issue of terrorism from the country’s agenda, as he marked the beginning of the new judicial year.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the opening of Türkiye’s 2026-2027 judicial year on Sept. 1, Yılmaz said the country had reached “a historic threshold at which we will leave a dark period behind,” thanks to the state’s decades-long fight against terrorism, the sacrifices of martyrs and veterans, and the support of the Turkish people.

He stressed that the process would be carried out with due regard for the memory of those who lost their lives and the rights of veterans.

Yılmaz also underlined that Türkiye’s national values and the fundamental characteristics of the state would be safeguarded, while all steps would be taken in accordance with the principles of the rule of law.

The new judicial year began following a six-week judicial recess, during which duty courts continued to handle cases involving detained defendants as well as matters deemed urgent, while other proceedings were suspended.

Yılmaz also outlined steps aimed at improving the efficiency of the justice system and strengthening legal safeguards.

He said the intervals between hearings in civil cases would be limited to three months except in compulsory circumstances, while measures were being introduced to enhance legal certainty and access to justice across a broad range of proceedings, from enforcement and bankruptcy to administrative litigation and criminal procedure.

Yılmaz further announced that the “Alo Adalet 135” hotline would be launched, allowing citizens to directly submit complaints concerning delays in ongoing investigations and judicial proceedings. The system, he said, would enable authorities to monitor such complaints more effectively.

The judicial year opened with a visit to Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, by a delegation headed by Court of Appeals President Ömer Kerkez.