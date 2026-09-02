Renewed US-Iran attacks spread across Gulf

TEHRAN

The United States and Iran exchanged their heaviest attacks in weeks on Sept. 1, ending a month-long lull as Washington struck Iranian military sites and Tehran launched missiles and drones toward U.S. facilities across the region.

U.S. Central Command said it had completed a wave of strikes against Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targets, including air defense sites, radar systems, maritime assets and facilities, mine-laying capabilities and communications sites.

CENTCOM said the operation followed recent attempted attacks by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and U.S. service members.

More than 50,000 American military personnel are operating across the Middle East, it added.

Iranian media reported explosions in Qeshm, Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Chabahar and Konarak, while state television said Jiroft airport in Kerman province had been targeted.

U.S. President Donald Trump described the attacks as “large and powerful,” saying they were launched in response to Iranian efforts to lay mines in the strait and missiles fired toward a U.S. base in Jordan.

“If they do respond, they’ll be hit much harder,” Trump told Fox News, warning of a larger attack if Tehran continued its retaliation.

He also dismissed the prospect of a new agreement with Iran.

Iran’s military said it targeted radar facilities and concentrations of U.S. troops at Bahrain’s Sheikh Isa Air Base with drones.

Bahrain said its defenses intercepted and destroyed Iranian drones.

Jordan’s armed forces said 13 ballistic missiles entered the country’s airspace, of which 10 were intercepted and three fell in remote areas.

Two U.S. officials told Reuters that initial assessments showed no American casualties in Jordan.

Kuwait’s military said its air defenses were activated against incoming missiles and drones and urged residents to follow official safety instructions.

Iran also claimed missile and drone attacks on U.S. bases near Erbil in northern Iraq.

Neither Iraq nor the United States immediately confirmed those claims.

Iran’s Red Crescent said five people were killed and at least 50 wounded when a U.S. strike hit a house hosting a wedding near Sirik.

U.S. officials had not commented on the incident.

Iran’s joint military command warned that further U.S. attacks would draw broader and more severe retaliation.

Separately, Peru announced that it was severing diplomatic, but not consular, relations with Iran. Lima cited Tehran’s obstruction of international nuclear inspections, restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and its role in the regional escalation.