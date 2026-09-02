Information and communications sector extends growth streak to 10th quarter

ANKARA

Türkiye’s information and communications sector extended its uninterrupted growth streak to a tenth consecutive quarter in the second quarter of 2026, supported by 5G-related investments, as the country’s economy expanded 2.3 percent year-on-year.

According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), Türkiye’s economy has now recorded growth for 24 consecutive quarters, while information and communications activities increased 8.6 percent in the April-June period.

Annual growth rates in the sector over the last four quarters approached double-digit levels, reaching 9.9 percent, 8.8 percent, 9 percent and 8.6 percent, respectively.

Kenan Altınsaat, chairman of the Turkish Informatics Association (TBD), said digital transformation across companies, next-generation electric vehicles and their increasing use in other modes of transport, as well as smart cities and mobile accessibility, played a significant role in the sector’s growth.

Highlighting the contribution of 5G investments and related infrastructure spending, Altınsaat said approximately $5 billion was invested in 5G in 2026.

He added that the number of 5G users had surpassed 40 million.