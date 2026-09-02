Information and communications sector extends growth streak to 10th quarter

Information and communications sector extends growth streak to 10th quarter

ANKARA
Information and communications sector extends growth streak to 10th quarter

Türkiye’s information and communications sector extended its uninterrupted growth streak to a tenth consecutive quarter in the second quarter of 2026, supported by 5G-related investments, as the country’s economy expanded 2.3 percent year-on-year.

According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), Türkiye’s economy has now recorded growth for 24 consecutive quarters, while information and communications activities increased 8.6 percent in the April-June period.

Annual growth rates in the sector over the last four quarters approached double-digit levels, reaching 9.9 percent, 8.8 percent, 9 percent and 8.6 percent, respectively.

Kenan Altınsaat, chairman of the Turkish Informatics Association (TBD), said digital transformation across companies, next-generation electric vehicles and their increasing use in other modes of transport, as well as smart cities and mobile accessibility, played a significant role in the sector’s growth.

Highlighting the contribution of 5G investments and related infrastructure spending, Altınsaat said approximately $5 billion was invested in 5G in 2026.

He added that the number of 5G users had surpassed 40 million.

Information and communications ,

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