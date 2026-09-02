16 dead in bus crash in Egypt's Sinai: health ministry

16 dead in bus crash in Egypt's Sinai: health ministry

CAIRO
16 dead in bus crash in Egypts Sinai: health ministry

(AA Photo)

A bus crash in Egypt's eastern Sinai Peninsula killed 16 people and injured 28 others on Sept. 2, the health ministry said.

Twenty ambulances rushed to the scene of the accident, between the popular tourist towns of Dahab and Nuweiba on South Sinai's eastern coast, the ministry said.

The victims included 10 people from Jordan, according to state television in the kingdom.

"Ten Jordanians died after a passenger bus overturned on the Dahab-Nuweiba road in Egypt's South Sinai governorate," Jordan's official Al-Mamlaka channel said, adding that the bus was carrying 43 people in total, 22 of them Jordanians.

Authorities said the injured were receiving medical care, but did not reveal the cause of the crash.

The area is a popular tourist destination, known for its marine biodiversity, natural beauty and mountain hiking trails.

Car crashes are common in Egypt, and often blamed on reckless driving, poor maintenance and uneven law enforcement.

Last month, at least 18 people, many of them teenagers, were killed in northern Egypt when two pick-up trucks carrying agricultural day laborers crashed.

Last year, nearly 6,000 people died in road accidents across the country, according to Egypt's state statistics agency.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel ready to remove Gaza population if US gives approval: Minister

Israel ready to remove Gaza population if US gives approval: Minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel ready to remove Gaza population if US gives approval: Minister

    Israel ready to remove Gaza population if US gives approval: Minister

  2. Syria begins SDF heavy weapons handover

    Syria begins SDF heavy weapons handover

  3. Trump weighs ending Iran war as Pentagon seeks 2027 deployments: Report

    Trump weighs ending Iran war as Pentagon seeks 2027 deployments: Report

  4. Turkish Cyprus ferry probe deepens as questions mount over captain

    Turkish Cyprus ferry probe deepens as questions mount over captain

  5. Probe launched into ex-prime minister over remarks

    Probe launched into ex-prime minister over remarks
Recommended
Israel ready to remove Gaza population if US gives approval: Minister

Israel ready to remove Gaza population if US gives approval: Minister
Syria begins SDF heavy weapons handover

Syria begins SDF heavy weapons handover
Trump weighs ending Iran war as Pentagon seeks 2027 deployments: Report

Trump weighs ending Iran war as Pentagon seeks 2027 deployments: Report
Russia to close German cultural centers

Russia to close German cultural centers
Families descend on Nepal in search of missing tourists

Families descend on Nepal in search of missing tourists
US urges partners to ‘stop business as usual’ with Nicaragua

US urges partners to ‘stop business as usual’ with Nicaragua
No ‘solid proof’ Morocco planned Ceuta migrant rush

No ‘solid proof’ Morocco planned Ceuta migrant rush
WORLD Israel ready to remove Gaza population if US gives approval: Minister

Israel ready to remove Gaza population if US gives approval: Minister

Israel has plans ready to remove Palestinians from the Gaza Strip but is waiting for the United States to figure out where to take them, the defense minister has said.
ECONOMY Türkiye sets out $10 billion AI investment goal at G20

Türkiye sets out $10 billion AI investment goal at G20

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır has presented Türkiye’s artificial intelligence roadmap at the G20 Innovation Ministerial in the United States, reiterating plans to train 5 million people and mobilize $10 billion in private-sector investment.
SPORTS Galatasaray makes late additions to squad

Galatasaray makes late additions to squad

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has capped off the transfer window by signing Turkish international forward Deniz Gül and bringing in French defender El Chadaille Bitshiabu on loan from Leipzig.
﻿